Dizzy Dean Georgia crowned a pair of District 1 baseball champions on Monday night, while five more District 1 tournaments will get going later this week.
In Trenton, Boynton went 4-2 and advanced all the way to the elimination bracket final in the 7-year-old tournament before falling to host Dade County, 19-13, to earn third place. Summerville claimed the district title with a 23-15 win over Dade County on Monday.
Ridgeland Youth Academy finished in fourth place and ended their tournament with a 2-2 record, while Ringgold went 0-2.
In Boynton, following pool play over the weekend, the Boynton Young Guns defeated Murray County in the 9-year-old single elimination bracket, while the Ringgold Tigers knocked off the Fort Oglethorpe Reds.
Top-seeded Trion would slip past Boynton on Sunday to face Ringgold in the final on Monday night. The Bulldogs would win the district title with a 7-1 victory.
The remainder of the District 1 tournaments will be played at four different locations in the northwest Georgia area.
The Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Department will host the three-team, 5-year-old tournament this weekend, featuring teams from Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold and Summerville. Pool play will be held on Saturday and bracket play will be held on Sunday with the championship game set for 2:30 p.m.
All three teams will automatically advance to the North Georgia sanctioned state championship later this month.
The 6-year-old tournament will be held in Boynton and will feature eight teams, including Chickamauga, LFO, LaFayette, the Boynton Bombers and the Boynton Generals. The championship game will be Sunday at 3 p.m. and the top four teams will advance to the North Georgia sanctioned state tournament.
Chickamauga will see 10 teams compete in the 8-year-old division with the top three advancing to the North Georgia sanction state tournament.
Local teams competing in the field include the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Red), the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Gray), the North Georgia Nationals, the Ringgold Tigers, the Rock Spring Mustangs, the Chickamauga Cubs and the Boynton Aces. The title game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a second championship game, if needed, to immediately follow.
Fort Oglethorpe will also host the 10 year-old District 1 tournament, which features nine different teams. Among the local teams in the field are Ridgeland, LFO, the LaFayette Rangers, the LaFayette Ramblers and the Boynton Young Guns.
The championship game is slated for Monday at 8 p.m. Three teams plus the host team (Boynton) will advance to the North Georgia sanction state tournament.
And in Summerville, the 11 and 12-year-olds will compete for district honors in a combined tournament. All 11-year-old teams in the field will advance to state, while just two 12-year-old teams will advance.
The Catoosa-Walker County area will be represented by the LaFayette Blue Jays and the LaFayette Mud Dawgs. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Brackets can be found online at dizzydeanga.org.