Despite rainy conditions, the Heritage High track and field team began its 2019 season in Calhoun on Thursday. The Generals defeated Calhoun and Sonoraville, while the Lady Generals placed third in the team standings.
Senior and UTC signee Madelyn Thompson won the girls' long jump at 15-5 and took runner-up in the triple jump, although her leap of 31-2.5 set a new Heritage girls' record in the event.
Allison Craft swept the 3200 (13:31) and the 1600 (6:13), while Zauren Burton won the high jump (4-10). Mariah McCrary was runner-up in the discus (89-3).
All events were run on Thursday, except for the hurdle events.
Heritage will be among those in attendance on Saturday for the Southeast Whitfield Invitational in Dalton.