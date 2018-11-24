Madelyn Thompson may not have known much about what it took to be a track athlete when she first started in the sport a few years back.
However, she's proven to be a very fast learner.
The Heritage senior recently made the decision to take the next step in her athletic career by signing her letter of intent to compete locally with the Chattanooga Mocs.
"Today means I'm getting to continue my track career, which is something I'm really excited about," she said prior to her recent signing ceremony at the high school's theater. "When I started running, I really didn't think that it would go this far, so this is exciting.
"I already wanted to go to UTC regardless if I got a scholarship or not, but when they offered me, I knew it was a good fit. It was just more reassurance of why I should go there."
Thompson, who started out around the 19-second mark in the 100-meter hurdles, clocked in at 16.32 in last year's Region 6-AAAA championships to finish as region runner-up in the event. In addition, she also placed second in the long jump (14-9 1/4), seventh in the 300 hurdles (55.27) and ran a leg on the Lady Generals' region title-winning 4x100 relay team (52.85).
Heritage's girls were the overall 6-AAAA runners-up last season and they won the region title in Thompson's sophomore season. She helped out that year by taking fourth in the 200 (29.07).
"We're looking forward to her senior year coming up," said Heritage track coach David Gibson. "We're looking forward to great things from her since she's already shaved three seconds off her 100 hurdles time. She's a hard worker and I'm glad she has the opportunity to display her talents at the next level."
"Like everyone has said, Madelyn is an extremely hard worker," said Heritage track coach Kenny Nave. "She works hard in the offseason and she has really pushed herself to get better and better each year. I really look for her to do great things at UTC. Her time has gone down tremendously and that's unusual for the amount of time that she's been in the sport."
Thompson was also a member of the Heritage volleyball team as a defensive specialist where she collected 154 digs and 59 aces this past season.
"I hope I can bring a good attitude and be a part of that community," Thompson added. "I hope I have a lot of friends there and I think (track) will be a good way to make new friends."
Thompson plans to major in nursing.