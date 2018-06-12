TRACK: The 2018 Catoosa County Girls' Track Athlete of the Year

Look up the word “perseverance” in the dictionary and it’s possible you will find a photo of Heritage’s Raleigh Lewis next to it.
After placing sixth in the state finals of the discus as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore, Lewis had to settle for the runner-up spot as a junior.
However, she used the experience as motivation and back in May, Lewis finally got to take that long-awaited climb to the top of the podium and receive her gold medal.
Today, another honor is bestowed to the recent graduate as arguably the top track performer in Heritage High School history is named the Catoosa County Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year.
“It’s amazing,” she said of winning the award. “There’s so many other girls out there that have worked just as hard. To be the one that gets it, it’s really an honor.”
Lewis, who virtually dominated local meets in both the shot put and discus for the past four seasons, is a four-time Region 6-AAAA champion in both events. She won the shot put this year with a mark of 34-feet, 8.25-inches, while her throw of 121-7 in the discus won the 6-AAAA title by over 30 feet.
But already having signed a letter of intent to play softball at Tennessee Tech, Lewis opted to compete only in the discus following the region meet.
She went on to win the sectional meet with a throw of 126-6 and capped off the first individual state championship for any Heritage track athlete, boys or girls, in school history with a winning throw of 126-4, taking the title by two feet against a tough field in the finals.
“She got a good throw out early, stayed there and made everybody chase her,” head coach David Gibson said. “It became a mental game after that and she did a great job of getting some good throws out there. She was a really tough competitor.”
Lewis cited an attention to detail as a key to her success.
“Every day I went into practice saying I just want to get better today,” she explained. “I just wanted to improve every day, even if it was just one little thing about my mentality or my technique, because I knew once I got to state, all those things would have to come together and work.”
But Lewis’ value to the track team at Heritage went far beyond being a virtual lock for big points at each meet, as Gibson pointed out.
“Raleigh is a unique individual,” he said. “She’s a special young lady and showed leadership among her peers. She shows kindness and compassion to her peers and to those around her. She just has an unbelievable heart for other people. She wasn’t just concerned about her own performance, but she kind of doubled-up as a coach for us out there this year.
“We lost a (track) coach this year that had a tremendous amount of experience, so we had to split up some coaching duties a little differently this year. It kind of took some of my time away from the throwers, but Raleigh stepped up and really helped work with the other ones as well.
“Also, she’s a softball player. She’s going to college to play softball and she only does track in her spare time. She went down to state this year and competed against girls who do this year-round and she won. Obviously, the talent is there and if push ever came to shove and softball ended for her, I’m sure some track coach somewhere would love to have her. There’s just no replacing her.”
Lewis added that she will miss the solitude that the discus ring provided.
“I’m going to miss being able to get in that ring and not having to think about anything and just do what comes by muscle memory,” she said. “In softball, you’re constantly thinking what to do next or the next play, but when you’re in that ring, it’s all on you. There’s no one else there to take the blame. There’s no excuses. It’s just you and the disc.
“I’m really going to miss that independence. I really like that aspect of it.”