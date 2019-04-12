Both the Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers finished in third place at a five-team track meet at Calhoun High School on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers had five individual event victories on the night. Autumn Green was first in the 100 (13.77). Annabelle Duckett was first in the 100 hurdles (17.93) and Morgan Allen took first place in high jump (5-0).
The 4x100 relay team (53.26) and the 4x400 relay team (4:37.72) both won their races.
Green also had a second-place finish in the 200, while Duckett was runner-up in the high jump.
Calhoun won the girls' meet with 134 points, followed by Chattooga (84), Ringgold (67), Murray County (18) and North Murray (4).
Gabe Elmore had the only victory for the Ringgold boys as he clocked in at 15.50 to win the 110 hurdles.
Ringgold had six runner-up finishes, including Sam Garrard in the 200, Dylan Simpson-Rister in the 1600, Jackson Brumfield in the pole vault, Jarred Dunn in both the 110 hurdles and in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay team.
Pete Brower was third in the 200. Blake Goldsmith took third in the 400, while Brandon Morris was third in the 3200. Dunn also took third in the high jump, while the 4x100 relay team also finished in third place.