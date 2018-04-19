Several athletes from Ringgold and LFO qualified for the Class 3A State sectional track meet next Saturday (April 28) after securing top-four finishes at the Region 6-AAA championships at Calhoun.
On the girls' side, the Ringgold Lady Tigers got first-place finishes from Annabelle Duckett in the 100 hurdles (17.15) and from Lane Cates in the 800 (2:39.13). Duckett also picked up a third-place finish in the high jump (4-8) and a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (51.53).
Finishing fourth was Zoey Butler in the 100 (14.15) and Jersee McCann in the 400 (1:07.76). The team of Butler, McCann, Sadie Lane and Briuanna Donely was fourth in the 4x100 (52.98), while the team of Cates, Lane, Butler and McCann took fourth in the 4x400 (4:35.78).
Also scoring points for the Lady Tigers was Halie Robinson, who got fifth in the high jump (4-4) and Angel Butler, who was seventh in the 400 (1:09.58), eighth in the discus (65-8) and eighth in the long jump (14-9 1/2).
For LFO, Jerriale Jackson won the triple jump (33-1), was second in the long jump (15-8) and took third place in the 200 (28.65). Jerrian Jackson was eighth in the triple jump (32-2 1/2), while the Jackson sisters, along with Shayniah Jones and Ateana Copeland, took fifth in the 4x400 (4:37.68).
Bremen won the region title with 126 points, followed by Calhoun (118) and Sonoraville (97). Coahulla Creek and Ringgold tied for fourth (59), while Haralson County (54), Adairsville (39), Murray County (31) and LFO (29) rounded out the standings.
On the boys' side, LFO's Devin Duncan raced to a win in the 200 (23.78) and freshman Kyle Pursley edged teammate Patryk Gilbert in the high jump. Both athletes cleared 5-10, but Pursley took the region title on the jump-off tiebreaker.
Gilbert went on to take fifth in the pole vault (10-0), while teammate Keelan Cook was sixth (9-0). Lee McCracken was fourth in the discus (119-9) to qualify for state and he took sixth in the shot put (40-4 1/2).
Duncan was sixth in the 100 (11.86), Austin Willingham was fourth in the 200 (24.33) and the team of Pursley, Darrayn Miles, Victor Hall and Omar Nichols was seventh in the 4x100 (47.28).
For Ringgold, Gabe Elmore and Jarred Dunn finished 1-2 in the 110 hurdles. Elmore crossed the line in 15.80 to nip his teammate by two-thousandths of a second. Dunn later earned fourth place in the 300 hurdles (43.77).
The Tigers' 4x400 relay team of Elmore, Cole Kibler, Blake Goldsmith and Bryton McCann was the region runner-up (3:41.13), while McCann, Dunn, Goldsmith and Sam Garrard were fourth in the 4x100 (45.62). Felix Lehmann picked up seventh-place points in the triple jump (38-5).
Calhoun won the boys' team title with 157 points with Bremen (138) and Sonoraville (73) rounding out the top three. LFO (53) was a respectable fourth, followed by Adairsville (49), Murray County (42), Ringgold (41), Coahulla Creek (35.5), Haralson County (25.5) and North Murray (6).
Bremen High School will play host the sectional meet.