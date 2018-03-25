Teams from the northwest Georgia and Chattanooga areas converged in Catoosa County on Saturday for the Border Battle meet at Ringgold High School and the home team had a solid day.
The Lady Tigers placed second in the girls' standings, while the Tigers tied for second place in the eight-team meet.
East Hamilton won the girls' meet with 97 points, followed by Ringgold (87), Sonoraville (80), Gordon Central (57), LFO (45), Hixson (11), East Ridge (9) and Ooltewah (8).
Annabelle Duckett won the high jump (5-0), the 100 hurdles (18.35) and the 300 hurdles (54.46) for Ringgold, while Lane Cates was first in the 800 (2:50).
Second-place finishers included Zoey Butler in the long jump, Jersey McCann in the 400 and the 4x400 "A" team. McCann was third in the triple jump and Halie Robinson was third in the 100 hurdles.
Briuanna Donley was fourth in the triple jump, while the 4x100 "A" team, the 4x200 "A" team and the 4x400 "B" team were all fourth. Robinson was fifth in the high jump and Shelby Peters was fifth in the 200.
Jerriale Jackson was first in both the long jump (16-6) and the 200 (28.03) for LFO, while she also placed third in the 100. The 4x100 "A" team was second and the 4x200 "A" team placed third. Jerrian Jackson was fourth in the long jump.
On the boys' side, Sonoraville won the team title with 72, followed by Ringgold and East Hamilton, who were deadlocked at 60 points. Gordon Central (55) was fourth, while Ooltewah (52), LFO (28), Hixson (12) and East Ridge (2) rounded out the field.
The Tigers' only win came by the 4x400 "A" team, who clocked in at 3:44. Blake Goldsmith was second in the 400, while Dau Dau was second in the 1600. Jarred Dunn placed second in the 300 hurdles and Felix Lehmann was also runner-up in the triple jump for the Tigers.
Fourth-place showings were turned in by Dunn (high jump), Dau (800) and Dylan Kister (1600).
LFO's best finish came from Kyle Pursley, who cleared 6-feet to win the high jump. Patryk Gilbert was third in the same event. Darrayn Miles was fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 200. The 4x200 "A" team placed fourth and Omar Nichols was fifth in the 300 hurdles.