The Ringgold High track team traveled to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday and came back home with first place points in 10 events.
The Lady Tigers won six times. Autumn Green swept both the 100 and the 200, while she teamed with Sydney McDonald, Jersey McCann and Annabelle Duckett to win the 4x100. McCann took first in the 400, Duckett won the 100 hurdles and Morgan Allen finished first in the high jump. The final win came in the 4x400 where McCann, Allen, Angel Butler and Sydney Logan took first.
Duckett was second to Allen in the high jump and Duckett also placed second in the 300 hurdles.
Blake Goldsmith raced to victory in the 400 for the Tigers, while he also teamed up with Sam Gerrard, Pete Brower and Bryton McCann to win the 4x400. Gabe Elmore picked up the other win for the Ringgold boys as he crossed the line first in the 110 hurdles.
Gerrard added a third-place finish in the 200, while Reid Williams was third in the shot put.