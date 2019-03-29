A second-place finish by Ridgeland's 'A' team in the 4x400 relay, the final race of the evening, gave the Panthers 136 points and a narrow victory in the 65th Gordon Lee Invitational on Thursday.
The host Trojans were second with 134.5 points, followed by LaFayette (115), Southeast Whitfield (86), LFO (83), Armuchee (35) and Dade County (26.5).
A'zavier Blackwell swept the 100 (10.90) and the 200 (22.65) for Ridgeland. Stephon Walker was second in the 100 (11.13), while King Mason was second in the 200 (23.14). Jordan Hughley also won the 400 (55.34).
Torrance Roberts won the long jump (20-6) and took second place in the triple jump (39-0). Logan Montgomery took first in the discus (142-0), while Nate Montgomery (100-4) was third in the discus. Logan Godfrey was second in the shot put (39-0) and Cedric Shropshire placed third in the triple jump (36-9).
In addition to their runner-up finish in the 4x400 (3:56), the Panthers 'A' team won the 4x100 (44.66) with the 'B' team placing third (45.75).
Gordon Lee had four victories, two from Jagger Martin in the pole vault (11-6) and in the triple jump (39-1). Wiley Heming was first in the high jump (6-4) and the 4x400 'A' team also took first (3:50).
Jasper Wilson was runner-up in both the 800 (2:13) and the 1600 (4:53). Robert Napier had a second-place showing in the 300 hurdles (44.50) and he took third in the high jump (6-0) in a jump-off. Samuel McKeehan was second in the discus (117-0), Dawson Poteet was third in the 100 (11.37) and Beau Barrett was third in the shot put (38-6).
For LaFayette, Chase Stultz swept the 110 hurdles (16.62) and the 300 hurdles (44.44). Josh Perea was second in the 3200 (11:46). Jalen Suttles was second in the long jump (19-5) and third in the 200 (23.38), while the 4x100 'A' team also finished second (44.67).
Erik Martinez also picked up double gold in the 800 (2:04) and the 1600 (4:48) for LFO. Blake Thornburg was second in the 100 hurdles (17.82) and third in both the 300 hurdles (44.54) and the pole vault (9-0).
Additional runner-up finishers for the Warriors included Chris Moore in the 400 (56.37), Kyle Pursley in the high jump (6-0) and Keelan Cook in the pole vault (9-6) with the 4x400 'A' team tying Southeast for third place (3:57).
On the girls' side, the host team ran away to the team title with 203 points. Southeast was second with 115, followed by LaFayette in third with 103. The rest of the field included Armuchee (72), Ridgeland (37.5), Dade County (31) and LFO (25.5).
The Lady Trojans won 13 of the 16 events with four athletes winning two individual events apiece.
Gracie O'Neal took first in the 800 (2:31) and the 3200 (11:42). Addison Sturdivant swept the 100 hurdles (16.71) and the 300 hurdles (50.69), while she also placed second in the high jump (5-0). Kaylee Brown was first in the pole vault (10-0) and the high jump (5-5), while she placed second in the 400 (1:06.21). Meanwhile, Arilyn Lee won the shot put (32-3) and the discus (103-8).
Kelsey Lee won the long jump (15-1) and was second in the 100 (13.48) and the 200 (29.33), while the 4x100 'A' team (53.20) and the 4x400 'A' team (4:33) also won. Asia Underwood leapt to a win in the triple jump (33-5), while the final victory was turned in by Abbey Dunfee in the 200 (29.02). Dunfee also placed third in the 100 (13.94).
Madison Mayberry was runner-up in the pole vault (8-0), while Taylor Hunley was third in the 100 hurdles (18.24) and the 300 hurdles (53.68).
For LaFayette, Gracie Stier raced to a win in the 100 (13.47) and Carley Spurlock was first in the 400 (1:05.81). Spurlock also placed second in the 300 hurdles (52.62).
Taylor Harris was runner-up in both the long jump (14-3) and the triple jump (32-4). Riley Smith placed third in the pole vault (7-0). Alyssa Garry was third in the triple jump (29-3) and the 4x100 relay team also took third (54.69).
The only other top three finish by a local school was Taylor Bono, who placed third in the long jump (14-0) for LFO.
Complete meet results can be found online at https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/345990/results/635372/raw#.XJ2xSaPr1Ms