Heritage High School hosted Ridgeland, Gordon Lee and Dalton in a four-team track meet on Tuesday night. Team scores were not kept.
On the girls' side, the only three-event winner of the night was Gordon Lee's Kaylee Brown who won the pole vault (9-0), the high jump (5-4) and the 400-meters 1:08.71.
Arilyn Lee won the discus for Gordon Lee (97-1.5) and placed second in the shot put (27-8.5). Kelsey Lee was first in the 200 (29.47) and second in the 100 (13.59).
Asia Underwood took first place in the triple jump for Gordon Lee (32-8.5) and Addison Sturdivant won the 300 hurdles (51.67). The Lady Trojans also swept the relay races. The 4x100 team finished first in a time of 54.21, while the 4x400 team crossed the tape in 4:51.
Madison Mayberry finished second in the pole vault (8-0). Makayden Martin picked up third place in the 200 (30.25), Kirbie Bradley was third in the long jump (13-10), while Taylor Hunley was third in the 300 hurdles (53.88).
Madelyn Thompson had another big day for the Lady Generals. She won the long jump (15-8) and was second in the triple jump (31-3.5). Her winning 100 hurdle time of 14.77 seconds was not electronically timed, but was unofficially the best in school history.
Distance specialist Allison Craft swept the 1600 (6:15) and the 3200 (13:35) and Akeera Ford pulled out a narrow victory in the 100 (13.58). Gracie Murray was second in the 100 hurdles (17.03) and second in the 300 hurdles (52.91). Mariah McCrary was second in the discus (80-10.5), while Zandy Burton was second in the 800 (2:56) and third in the 400 (1:11.81).
Heritage's 4x100 relay team finished second (56.03) as did its 4x400 relay team (4:59). Emma Bradford was second in the 400 (1:10.82) and Zauren Burton was second in the high jump (4-10) and third in the 100 (13.69).
Tayler Coleman was third in both the shot put (25-7) and the discus (76-0). Gracie McCoy was third in the triple jump (29-2.5), Kalei Howard was third in the 100 hurdles (18.62) and Erin Justice was third in the pole vault (6-6).
The lone victory for the Lady Panthers on Tuesday came from Landree Dunn in the shot put (28-3.25). Colleen Thomas was second in the long jump (14-1), while Maggie Dickson was second in the 1600 (6:56) and third in the 800 (2:58).
Also finishing in third place for Ridgeland was Annabel Hill in the high jump (4-8), Mary Scott in the 1600 (7:06) and the 4x400 relay team (5:06).
In the boys' meet, Heritage claimed victory in eight of the 16 events. The lone multiple winner for the Generals was Zach Scott, who won both the shot put (41-5.25) and the discus (139-6).
Wes Lozano won the pole vault (12-0) and was second in the 400 (55.51) for the Generals. Cameron Evans won the 400 (55.48), while Caleb Boyd claimed victory in the 800 (2:15). Boyd also took third in the 1600 (5:08).
In the hurdle events, Damian Weekly was first in the 110 hurdles (16.50) and second in the 300 hurdles (47.38), while teammate Dakota Crow won the 300 hurdles (42.71) and was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (17.21). Another Heritage hurdler, Ashton Lykins, was third in the 110 hurdles (18.18).
Zack Locke was second in the pole vault (9-0) and second in the 800 (2:17). Third-place finishers included Jay Wales in the discus (90-3), Jared Phillips in the triple jump (34-6.5), Eli Owens in the high jump (6-0) and Will Waldrop in the 800 (2:19).
Heritage's 4x400 relay team finished first in a time of 3:51, while its 4x100 relay team was second (45.44).
For Gordon Lee, Jasper Wilson swept the 1600 (4:59) and the 3200 (11:00). Wiley Heming took first in the high jump (6-6), while Jagger Martin was first in the triple jump (38-9.5). Martin was also third in the 200 (24.81).
Placing second for Gordon Lee was Timothy Whitsett in the shot put (40-1.5), Samuel McKeehan in the discus (108-8) and the 4x400 relay team (3:56). Third-place finishers for the Trojans included Coleby Casteel in the pole vault (8-6), Anthony Peco in the high jump (5-8), Ryan Eldridge in the 100 (11.68), Jake Lee in the 3200 (11:04) and Robert Napier in the 300 hurdles (48.15).
Ridgeland had one double event winner in Torrance Roberts, who swept the long jump (20-7) and the 100 (11.13). King Mason was first in the 200 (23.02), while the 4x100 A relay team also took first place with a time of 44.60.
Runner-up finishers for the Panthers included Cedric Shropshire in the triple jump (36-5), Jordan Blackwell in the long jump (20-3.25) and A'zavier Blackwell in both the 100 (11.15) and the 200 (23:08).
Shropshire also placed third in the long jump (18-7). Logan Godfrey was third in the shot put (38-10). Jordan Hughley took third in the 400 (56.83), while the Panthers' B team was third in the 4x100 relay (45.93).