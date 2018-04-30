Heritage senior Raleigh Lewis will head to the Class 4A state track championships at Berry College in Rome next weekend as a state sectional champion.
Lewis, a four-time region champion in the discus, took first place in the event in Columbus this past Saturday with a throw of 126-feet, 6-inches. Lewis was also a four-time region champion in the shot put, but elected not to compete in the shot put after the Region 6-AAAA meet.
One more Heritage girl qualified for the state championships. Zauren Burton will head to Rome after finishing fifth in the high jump (5-0). Three athletes tied for third at 5-0, but Burton was relegated to fifth on the tiebreaker.
For the Heritage boys, Chandler Hill had a solid Saturday in Columbus. Hill finished second in the high jump after a three-way tie at 6-2. He also placed fifth in the long jump (21-3).
Lavarius Hood was third in the discus for the Generals (139-10) and fourth in the shot put (46-0), while Wes Lozano finished third in the pole vault (11-6).
A’zavier Blackwell will represent Ridgeland in the 100-meter dash after he placed fifth in the sectionals (11.47). Blackwell also teamed with Markeith Montgomery, Stephon Walker and Torrance Roberts to place seventh in the 4x100 relay (43.30).
LaFayette’s lone state qualifier was Mason King, who placed eighth in the discus (124-5).
Catoosa has five state qualifiers
At the Class 3A sectionals, LFO saw three athletes qualify, all on the boys’ side.
Kyle Pursley tied for seventh in the high jump (5-8), Lee McCracken was seventh in the discus (127-7) and Devin Duncan was eighth in the 200 (23.23).
Ringgold’s Jared Dunn finished fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.62), while Annabelle Duckett will compete in two events in the girls’ state meet. Duckett was sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.87) and tied for sixth in the high jump (4-10).
Lady Trojans win four events
At the Class 1A Public School sectionals in Tipton, the Gordon Lee girls had three athletes win four combined events.
Kaylee Brown won both the high jump (5-4) and the pole vault (9-6), while Gracie O’Neal took first in the 800 (2:25.47). Addison Sturdivant also won the 300 hurdles (49.25).
Madison Mayberry was second to Brown in the pole vault (9-0). Asia Underwood placed fourth in the triple jump (34-2) and Baileigh Smith was fifth in the discus (97-2).
Other qualifiers included Gracey Kruse in the high jump (4-10), Sturdivant in the 100 hurdles (18.11) and the 4x400 relay team, which placed eighth (4:27.37).
Wiley Heming won the high jump in a jump-off tiebreaker for the Trojans at 6-4. Braden Jarvis was second in the pole vault (12-0), while Jagger Martin was seventh in the same event (9-6).
Also headed to state are Ian Goodwin (fourth place, 2:10.69) and Jake Lee (sixth, 2:12.02) in the 800.
State qualifiers in the 1600 and 3200 were determined at the region meets two weeks ago.