The LFO track team participated in the Calhoun pre-region preview meet on Tuesday. No team scores were kept.
Blake Thornburg had three top-five finishes. Thornburg was third in the 300 hurdles (44.26) and fifth in both the pole vault (9-0) and in the 110 hurdles (18.03).
Chris Moore won the high jump with a mark of 6-0 and finished second in the 400 (54.56), while Kyle Pursley was fourth in the high jump (5-8).
On the girls' side, the only top-five individual finish for the Lady Warriors was Muina Edin, who finished fifth in the 1600 (7:01.88).
The Warriors will travel back to Calhoun for the Region 6-AAA meet next week. Day 1 will be held on Monday, while the meet will conclude next Thursday.