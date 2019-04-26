The Calhoun boys ran away with the Region 6-AAA track title at home on Thursday, while the Lady Phoenix of Sonoraville edged out the host Lady Jackets for the championship trophy on the girls' side.
Calhoun's boys finished with a whopping 221 points, comfortably in front of second-place Sonoraville, who finished with 86 points. LFO had one of its best showings in years as the Warriors took third place with 69.5 points, followed by Coahulla Creek with 63.
Ringgold (55.5) finished in fifth place, while the rest of the team standings included North Murray (36), Murray County (30) and Adairsville and Haralson County, who tied for eighth place with 28 points each.
In the girls' standings, Sonoraville finished with 160 points to edge out second-place Calhoun (146). Coahulla Creek (94) and Ringgold (65) rounded out the top four, while Adairsville (64), Haralson County (62), Murray County (13) and LFO (2) completed the field.
Individually for the Warriors, senior Erik Martinez out-kicked region rivals Felipe Barrios (Calhoun) and Jesse Martinez (Murray County) down the stretch to win the 1600 on Monday in a time of 4:49.52. He would follow up that performance with a second-place finish in the 800 (2:05.13) on Thursday.
Kyle Pursley finished second in the high jump (5-10) on a tiebreaker. Chris Moore, who placed third in Monday's long jump finals (19-1.75) on a jump-off tiebreaker, came back on Thursday to tie for third place in the high jump with Ringgold's Jarred Dunn (5-8) and to finish fourth in the 400 (53.65). Blake Thornburg also took fourth place in both the 110 hurdles (18.78) and in the 300 hurdles (43.90).
For the Tigers, Dunn also took first in the 110 hurdles (15.66) and second in the 300 hurdles (41.72). Blake Goldsmith was third in the 400 (53.64) and teamed up with Pete Brower, Sam Garrard and Bryton McCann to take third in the 4x400 relay (3:38.19). Jackson Brumfield was fourth in the pole vault (8-6) on Monday, while Dau Dau placed fourth in the 3200 on Thursday (11:30.45).
The Lady Tigers went 1-2 in the high jump on Monday as Morgan Allen cleared the bar at 5-0 and Annabelle Duckett placed second at 4-10. Duckett went on to claim victory in the 100 hurdles (17.31) on Thursday.
Sprinter Autumn Green clocked in at 13.29 seconds to finish second in the 100 by a scant 0.07 seconds and she also finished third in the 200 (28.80). Allen, along with Angel Butler, Sydney Logan and Jersey McCann finished third in the 4x400 (4:28.76).
The only two points of the meet for the Lady Warriors came from Eden Muina, who qualified for state sectionals as she placed seventh in the finals of the 3200 (15:03) on Monday.
State sectionals will be held next Saturday at Pace Academy in Atlanta.