Led by a thrilling finish in the 1600-meter finals, the LFO boys finished Day 1 of the Region 6-AAA Track Championships at Calhoun High School in second place in the overall standings.
Senior Erik Martinez stayed with region rivals Felipe Barrios (Calhoun) and Jesse Martinez (Murray County) for the better part of four laps around the Calhoun track before kicking in the jets in the final 50 meters to win in a time of 4:49.52. Barrios finished about a half-second behind Martinez and three-tenths of a second in front of the Murray County standout at the tape.
Chris Moore also got points for the Warriors as he took third place in the long jump (19-1.75) on a jump-off tiebreaker.
For Ringgold, Jackson Brimfield placed fourth in the pole vault (8-6) on a tiebreaker to qualify for state sectionals.
Calhoun holds the lead in the boys' team standings with 49 points, followed by LFO with 27 and Sonoraville with 23. The rest of the field includes Murray County (15), Coahulla Creek (12), North Murray (11), Ringgold (10), Adairsville (5), and Haralson County (4).
In the girls' meet, Ringgold's Morgan Allen (5-0) and Annabelle Duckett (4-10) gave the Lady Tigers a 1-2 finish in the high jump.
Eden Muina also qualified for sectionals for LFO as she placed seventh in the finals of the 3200 (15:03).
Sonoraville currently holds the top spot on the girls' side with 32 points. Calhoun (28), Haralson County (24) and Ringgold (22) fill the next three spots, while the rest of the standings include Coahulla Creek (20), Adairsville (17), Murray County (4) and LFO (2).
The other half of the field events and all of the finals of the track events will be held back at Calhoun High School on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.