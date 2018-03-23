The LaFayette track teams held off county rival Ridgeland in a three-team meet at LaFayette on Thursday.
The Lady Ramblers finished with 70 points to get past the Lady Panthers (64), while Dade County (18) was third. The finishing order was the same on the boys' side as LaFayette (65) edged out Ridgeland (61) with Dade County (32) placing third.
Despite winning the meet, the Lady Ramblers won just four events. Allie Durham took first in the triple jump (29-5 1/2). Sarah Ray won the 100 hurdles (22.00). Alona Davis sprinted to a win in the 400 (1:11.32) and LaFayette's "A" team also won the 4x400 (5:31).
Placing second for the LaFayette girls was Ray in the high jump, Kiara Shropshire in the discus and the shot put, Tailor Harris in the triple jump, Elizabeth Perry in the 300 hurdles, Kensley Wooten in the 400, Hannah Dearing in the 1600 and the 3200, the 4x100 "A" team and the 4x400 "B" team.
Third-place finishers included Ray in the triple jump, Davis in the long jump and the 200, Perry in the 100 hurdles, Paige McWhorter in the 400, Brianna Minor in the 800 and the 1600 and Elizabeth Perkins in the 3200.
Ridgeland's girls took home first place in eight events.
Landree Dunn won the discus (80-3 1/2). Ciera Foster won the long jump (16-1 1/2). Laneyah Fairbanks took honors in the high jump (4-4). Maureen Ishaya raced to a win in the 300 hurdles (1:02.81). Ke'Asia Harris was first in the 100 (13.45). Kiera Foster claimed victory in the 200 (29.01) and Macie Boren won the 800 (3:08). The 4x100 "A" team also won its race (55.00).
Harris was second in the long jump, while Fairbanks was second in the 100 hurdles. Kiera Foster was runner-up in the 100. Ciera Foster was runner-up in the 200 and Makenzie Howard finished second in the 800.
Third-place finishers were Dunn in the shot put, Hailey Bryant in the discus and Grayson James in the 100.
For the LaFayette boys, Mason King doubled up by winning the discus (116-10) and the 400 (57.53). Dee Southern won the shot put (38-9). Chase Stultz won the 110 hurdles (18.30) and the 4x400 "A" relay team was also victorious (4:48).
Placing second for the Ramblers was Colby Thompson in the 110 hurdles, Jalen Suttles in the 300 hurdles, William Sainthill in the 800, Devin Henderson in the 1600 and Josh Perea in the 3200. The 4x100 "A" team also finished as runner-up.
Taking third was Suttles in the 100, Eli Pence in the discus, Dakota Cathey in the triple jump, Kyrell Jordan in the 300 hurdles, Lukas Dierking in the 400, Jay Santiago in the 800 and Mason Burkett in the 3200.
Torrance Roberts picked up a win for the Panthers in the triple jump (39-2). Davion Brown won the long jump (19-10). Stephon Walker sprinted to a win in the 100 (11.03). King Mason won the 200 (25.15) and the 4x100 "A" relay team also took first (45.00).
Ridgeland's second place finishers included A'zavier Blackwell in the 100 and the 200, Roberts in the long jump, Hunter Langston in the discus, Logan Godfrey in the shot put, Cedric Shropshire in the triple jump, King Mason in the high jump, Jordan Hughley in the 400 and the 4x400 "A" team.
Earning third-place points for the Panthers was Blackwell in the long jump, Roberts in the 200, Nate Montgomery in the shot put, Lennard Pullman in the high jump and the 4x100 "B" team.