The LaFayette Ramblers won five events and edged out local rivals Ridgeland and LFO for first place in a four-team track meet at LFO on Tuesday.
The Ramblers finished with 82 points, followed by the Panthers with 75 and the Warriors with 69. East Ridge was a distant fourth with only one point.
Taking first place for LaFayette was Dakota Cathey in the long jump (20-3 1/2), Josh Perea in the 3200 (12:11), Chase Stultz in the 110 hurdles (17.11), Mason King in the 400 (56.67) and William Sainthill in the 800 (2:24).
Ridgeland was dominant in the sprints as usual. Stephon Walker won the 100 (11.15), King Mason won the 200 (23.98) and the Panthers' "A" relay team won the 4x100 (44.54). Torrance Roberts also scored a win for Ridgeland in the triple jump (37-11).
For the Warriors, Keelan Cook took first in the pole vault (10-0) and Lee McCracken won the discus (113-9), while Nick Culpepper earned first place in the shot put (42-2). Kyle Pursley closed out the field events with a win in the high jump (6-2).
LFO also took first place in two events on the track. Erik Martinez won the 1600 (5:09) and Omar Nichols won the 300 hurdles (47.22).
First place victories were tough to come by for local Georgia teams in the girls' meet.
Jerriale Jackson took first in the long jump (17-1) and the 200 (28.64) for LFO, while the Lady Warriors 4x100 "A" team won its race (53.27). Kiara Shropshire took first in the discus (81-6) for the Lady Ramblers.
GPS of Chattanooga won eight events and took first place in the team standings with 104 points. LaFayette was second with 50 points, followed by Ridgeland (35), East Ridge (30) and LFO (24).