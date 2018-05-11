Day 1 of the GHSA Class 1A Public School state track championships are in the books and it's so far so good for the Gordon Lee Trojans.
The Navy-and-White finished the opening day in Albany with 37 points and have the early lead in the boys' team standings. Commerce is second with 33 points, followed by Montgomery County (32), Elite Scholars Academy (27) and Pelham (20) with seven events completed.
Braden Jarvis, already a state champion in wrestling earlier this year, won the pole vault with a height of 13-feet, while Jagger Martin took fifth in the same event (11-0). Then on the track, Jasper Wilson crossed the line in 4:49.63 to win the 1600, edging out his teammate Ian Goodwin (4:50.47) for the win.
Wiley Heming earned fourth place points in the high jump (6-0) and Samuel McKeehan placed ninth in the discus (114-9), although points are only earned with a top eight finish.
On the girls' side, the Lady Trojans are in sixth place overall with two points, courtesy of Kaylan Jackson and her seventh place showing in the 3200 (14:57.23). Only one event has been completed in the girls' meet.
The Class 3A state is also being contested this weekend in Albany, but neither LFO nor Ringgold have yet to get on the scoreboard in either boys' or girls' meet.
Lee McCracken finished ninth in the discus (127-1) for the LFO boys, while Kyle Pursley competed in the high jump, but did not post a starting height. For the Ringgold girls, Annabelle Duckett was 13th in the 100 hurdles (16.81), but did not qualify for the finals.
Complete results of the Class 4A state meet in Rome were not available as of press time.