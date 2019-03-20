The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals were the overall winners at a four-team track meet at Gordon Lee on Tuesday night.
Heritage's girls won six of the 16 events and finished with 217 points to edge out Gordon Lee (201), who won eight events. LaFayette (114.5) was third Dade County (54.5) was fourth. Both LaFayette and Dade County won one event apiece.
Madelyn Thompson picked up two victories for the Lady Generals as she won the 100 hurdles (15.44) and the long jump (15-8). Zauren Burton crossed the tape first in the 100 (13.52), while Zandy Burton won the 800 (2:59). Mariah McCrary took first in the discus (98-3), while Thompson, Zauren Burton, Akeera Ford and Gracie Murray earned first-place points in the 4x100 (53.38).
Kaylee Brown paced the Lady Trojans with three event wins. Brown took first in the 400 (1:05), the high jump (5-0) and the pole vault (10-8). Gracie O'Neal coasted to a big win in the 3200 (11:36) and Addison Sturdivant won the 300 hurdles (52.20).
The other three victories included Arilyn Lee in the shot put (29-7), Asia Underwood in the triple jump (33-5) and the team of Brown, O'Neal, Sturdivant and Underwood in the 4x400 (4:51).
LaFayette's win was turned in by Gracie Stier in the 200 (29.83), while Taylor Warren won the 1600 (6:10) for Dade County.
In the boys' meet, Heritage pulled away with 11 wins and 263.5 points. LaFayette (157.5) won two events, followed by Gordon Lee (141) with two wins and Dade County (36) with one.
Caleb Boyd, Wes Lozano, Dakota Crow and Zach Smith all won two individual events for the Generals. Boyd claimed wins in the 800 (2:11) and the 1600 (5:05). Lozano captured the 400 (54.92) and the pole vault (13-0). Crow swept the 110 hurdles (16.62) and the 300 hurdles (43.38), while Scott won the shot put (42-2) and the discus (124-3).
Eric Dumas won the 100 in a time of 11.59. He also teamed with Cameron Evans, Damian Weekly and Easton O'Donnell to win the 4x100 (46.24) and he joined forces with Lozano, Boyd and O'Donnell to win the 4x400 (3:54).
LaFayette's two wins both came on the legs of Jalen Suttles, who won the 200 (23.95) and the long jump (20-9). Jake Lee won the 3200 for Gordon Lee (11:08), while Wiley Heming won the high jump (6-2). Dade County's win came in the triple jump as Noah Hodges (37-7) took first place.
Full results from the meet can be found online at: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/346702/results/632630/raw#.XJKpk6Pr3IU