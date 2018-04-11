The Heritage Generals and Lady Generals were the only teams to score points in every single event of a seven-team track meet at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Raleigh Lewis won both the shot put (52-5 3/4) and the discus (123-0) for the Lady Generals, while Taiya Ford raced to victory in both the 100 (13.05) and the 200 (27.97). Madelyn Thompson claimed victory in the 100 hurdles (16.50) while Heritage's "A" relay team won the 4x100 (52.63).
Gracie O'Neal lead a solid effort for Gordon Lee's Lady Trojans as she won both the 800 (2:25) and the 1600 (5:17). Kaylee Brown took first place in the pole vault (9-0) and Addison Sturdivant raced to victory in the 300 hurdles (50.50). Gordon Lee's 4x400 "A" relay team (4:35) also won first place.
The lone victory for Ringgold was turned in by Annabelle Duckett, who won the high jump (5-0), beating Heritage's Zauren Burton in a jump-off tiebreaker.
Lavarius Hood also swept the throwing events for the Heritage boys. The senior won the shot put (48-3/4) and the discus (116-2). The other multiple event winner for the Generals was Chandler Hill, who won the long jump (20-9) and the high jump (6-0). He won a high jump tiebreaker against Gordon Lee's Wiley Hemming and Northwest Whitfield's Chase Humble.
Other winners for the Generals included Ryan Carter in the triple jump (41-2), Caleb Boyd in the 1600 (4:57), Easton O'Donnell in the 400 (54.25), Damien Weekly in the 300 hurdles (43.55), the 4x100 "A" relay team (44.47) and the 4x400 "A" relay team (3:45).
For Gordon Lee, Braden Jarvis took first in the pole vault (11-6) and Jake Lee won the 3200 (11:22).
Ringgold got first place points from Gabe Elmore in the 110 hurdles (15.40) and Bryton McCann in the 200 (23.53).
Official final team scores were not provided, but unofficial team scores showed the Heritage girls winning with 137 points as they held off Gordon Lee (129). Southeast Whitfield (94) won a close battle for third with Northwest Whitfield (92) and Ringgold (90). Murray County (47) and North Murray (4) rounded out the field.
Heritage's boys picked up 196 points with Gordon Lee (131) taking second. Ringgold (82.5) was third, while Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield (60) tied for fourth. Murray County (38) held off North Murray (34.5) to complete the standings.