Three times previously, Heritage's Raleigh Lewis had come to the Class 4A state track meet looking to capture that elusive gold medal.
As it turned out, the fourth time was the charm.
The future Tennessee Tech University softball player finally saw her dream realized as she took first place in the discus at Berry College in Rome on Friday.
"It feels pretty good," Lewis said by phone. "Actually it's amazing after all the hard work I've put in for the last four years in high school and going back to my three years in middle school. Honestly, it's pretty humbling."
Lewis, a four-time region champion in both the shot put and the discus, elected not to compete in the shot put following the 6-AAAA meet due to potential injury concerns with her shoulder, which could have potentially robbed her of her freshman season on the diamond.
Instead, she focused all of her energies on the discus where she had finished sixth in state as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore before a state runner-up finish a year ago.
This time, however, Lewis would not be denied. Her winning throw of 126-feet, 4-inches was over two feet better than runner-up Kassidy Amerson-Fox of Chapel Hill.
The win also made Lewis the first Heritage athlete, male or female, to win an individual state championship.
The only other Lady General to compete on Friday was Zauren Burton, who placed 11th in the high jump (5-0).
The top finisher among the Heritage boys was high jumper Chandler Hill, who cleared 6-2 to finish in a tie for sixth place. Hill also cleared 21-1 in the long jump, but that distance was only good enough for 11th place and did not qualify him for the finals.
Wes Lozano broke his own school record in the pole vault as he cleared 12-6 to finish seventh in the tiebreaker. Lavarius Hood was eighth in the discus (136-0) and finished 13th in the shot put (44-4 1/2).
The Ridgeland 4x100 relay team of Torrance Roberts, A'zavier Blackwell, Stephon Walker and Markeith Montgomery raced in the preliminaries on Thursday. They clocked in at 44.63 seconds, good enough for 13th place, but not good enough to qualify for Saturday's final.
