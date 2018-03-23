Several personal-bests and one school-record was set on Thursday during a three-team meet at Heritage High School.
It was a big night for the Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans, who won several events.
Baileigh Smith swept the discus (95-7 1/2) and the shot put (30-3). Kaylen Jackson won the 800 (2:52) and took second in the 1600. Kaylee Brown was first in the high jump (4-6) and third in the pole vault, while Gracie O'Neal raced to victory in the 400 (1:08.66).
Freshman Addison Sturdivant was second in the 300 hurdles, but set a new Gordon Lee school-record of 50.22 in the process. Jordan Yancey tied for second in the long jump, while the 4x400 "A" team was also runner-up. Asia Underwood placed third in the triple jump. Taylor Hunley was third in the 300 hurdles and the 4x100 "A" team also took third.
For the Gordon Lee boys, Simon McKeehan was first in the discus (109-5 1/2) and second in the shot put. Jagger Martin won the pole vault (10-6) with Levi Helton taking second in the same event. Kameron Oliver won the 400 (57.75). Jasper Wilson was first in the 800 (2:13) and the 3200 (10:40), while Jake Lee was third in both distance races. The 4x400 "A" team also took first (3:59).
Cole Collins was second in the 400, while Brady Jacobs was second in the long jump. Wiley Heming was third in the high jump, Robert Napier was third in the 110 hurdles and the 4x400 "B" team was also third.
For the Heritage girls, Madelyn Thompson was first in the 100 hurdles (16.03). Tayler Coleman was runner-up in the discus and Caroline Coffey was third in the 800.
Dakota Carter won the 300 hurdles (43.79) for the Generals, while Lavarius Hood won the shot put (45-5) and was third in the discus. Kobe Beaty was second in the discus, Zach Locke was runner-up in the 800 and Eric Dumas was second in the 200. Taking third for Heritage was Jonathan Washburn in the 200 and the 4x100 "A" relay team.
Dalton also competed in the meet. Team scores were not kept.