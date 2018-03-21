Heritage, along with LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Dade County braved the less-than-ideal conditions at Heritage High School on Tuesday night long enough to get in a four-team track meet.
On the girls' side, the Lady Generals had four multiple event winners.
Taiya Ford swept the 100 (13.56) and the 200 (28.00). Alex Gass picked up wins in the 800 (2:36) and the 3200 (13:49). Madelyn Thompson claimed first place in the long jump (15-0) and the 110 hurdles (16.25), while Raleigh Lewis won both the shot put (32-0) and the discus (99-10).
Also scoring first-place points for the Navy-and-Red were Zauren Burton in the high jump (4-8) and the 4x100 "A" relay team (54.21).
Thompson also took second in the 200. Burton was second in the 100 and Anna Driskell was runner-up in the 1600. Burton was third in the 200. Akeera Ford was third in the 100. Jaden Dennis was third in the 400 and the 4x100 "B" relay team also took third.
For the Lady Trojans, Kaylen Jackson won the 400 (1:12.65), Addison Sturdivant finished first in the 300 hurdles (52.11) and Kaylee Brown took top prize in the pole vault (9-0).
Brown went on to place second in the 400 and Sturdivant was second in the 100 hurdles. Also taking runner-up was Baileigh Smith in the discus, Taylor Hunley in the triple jump and Gracey Kruse in the 300 hurdles and the high jump.
Hunley was third in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Smith was third in the shot put. Grayson Alexander was third in the 1600 and Katelyn Gilliam was third in the 3200.
The lone winner for the Lady Ramblers was Tailor Harris in the triple jump (29-4). Brianna Minor was second in the 800. Riley Smith finished runner-up in the long jump and the LaFayette 4x100 "A" team was also second.
Taking third place was Harris in the high jump, Hope McClure in the 800, Emily Westrun in the long jump, Allie Durham in the triple jump and Kensley Wooten in the discus.
The girls' 4x400 race was not run.
For the Heritage boys, Caleb Boyd raced to wins in the 800 (2:17) and the 1600 (5:11). Ryan Carter crossed the line first in the 200 (24.25) and was the day's best in the triple jump (40-3), while Lavarius Hood won both the shot put (42-10) and the discus (126-11).
Kyler Jones was first in the 100 (11.49). Damian Weekly won the 300 hurdles (43.91). Chandler Hill took top honors in the high jump (6-0). Wes Lozano won the pole vault (11-0) and the 4x400 "A" relay team also took first place (4:12).
Weekly picked up second-place points in the 110 hurdles. Cade Ogle was second in both the long jump and triple jump. Zach Scott was runner-up in the shot put and discus. Cameron Evans was second in the 400, while the 4x100 and 4x400 "B" teams also finished second.
Taking third for the Generals was Carter in the 100, Easton O'Donnell in the 400, Zach Locke in the 800, Dakota Carter in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and Maddox Rose in the pole vault.
LaFayette won four events on the day. Mason King took honors in the 400 (57.25). Chase Stultz was first in the 110 hurdles (16.16). Jalen Suttle picked up maximum points in the long jump (18-2) and the 4x100 "A" also won first place (47.13).
Suttles added second place points in the 100, while Mason Burkett was second in the 3200. Placing third for the Ramblers was King in the discus, Austin Rodgers in the 200 and the triple jump, Frank Ash in the 1600, Dee Southern in the shot put and the 4x400 "A" team.
Jake Lee had the only win for the Trojans as he took first in the 3200 (11:26). Lee also took second in the 800. Wiley Heming was second in the high jump, while Jagger Martin was second in the pole vault. Brady Jacobs was third in the long jump and the 4x100 "A" team also took third.