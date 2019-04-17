With five events remaining on Tuesday, the Heritage Lady Generals held a slim 5.5-point lead over Gilmer in the race for the overall Region 6-AAAA championship. However, Heritage could not hold off the Lady Bobcats down the stretch and had to settle for a runner-up trophy.
Gilmer amassed 170 points to win the region, while Heritage ended with 150.5. Southeast Whitfield (99.5) with a distant third and LaFayette put on a charge in the track events to earn fourth (73). The rest of the field included Northwest Whitfield (62), Pickens (34) and Ridgeland (26).
As expected, it was a huge meet for Heritage senior Madelyn Thompson. The future Chattanooga athlete won the triple jump (32-10), the long jump (16-2), the 100 hurdles (15.23) and teamed up with Zauren Burton, Akeera Ford and Gracie Murray to win the 4x100 in a time of 52.572. They edged Gilmer at the tape by 0.005 seconds.
Burton also took first place in the high jump (4-10), winning on a tiebreaker. Ford was first in the 100 (13.26). Murray won the 300 hurdles (50.13) and Allison Craft took first in the 3200 (12:40).
Craft was runner-up in the 1600 (5:52.31), Murray placed second in the 100 hurdles (16.77) and Erin Justice earned second place in the pole vault (6-6) on a tiebreaker.
Placing third for the Lady Generals was Mariah McCrary in the discus (85-0.5), while the team of Zauren Burton, Gracie McCoy, Emma Bradford and Zandy Burton was third in the 4x400 (4:44).
Zauren Burton was fourth in the 100 (13.52), while Morgan Easley punched a ticket to state with a sixth-place finish in the 3200 (14:52).
The lone individual champion for LaFayette was Carley Spurlock, who crossed the line in 1:05.08 to win the 400. Spurlock also placed second in the 300 hurdles (51.52) and teamed with Taylor Harris, Darsey Shields and Gracie Stier to take third in the 4x100 (54.06).
Harris was also second in the triple jump (32-8.25) and third in the long jump (15-2.5). Stier also took third place in the 100 (13.51) and in the 200 (29.38). Hannah Dearing was third in the 3200 (13:55) and added a sixth-place finish in the 1600 (6:25.43). Riley Smith was fourth in the pole vault (6-6) on a tiebreaker and Natalie Ball placed seventh in the 3200 (15:17).
Ridgeland will be represented at sectionals by two athletes. Maggie Dickson was third in the 800 (2:45.45), while Colleen Thomas was fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.55).
The Class 4A state sectionals will be held May 4-5.