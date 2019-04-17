The Heritage Generals picked up a Region 6-AAAA track championship at Southeast Whitfield High School on Tuesday as the Navy-and-Red amassed 158 points for a comfortable victory in the team standings.
Ridgeland, who had closed to within 19 points of the lead with three events remaining, ended up in second place with 100 points, just ahead of Pickens (96). Gilmer (87), Northwest Whitfield (76), Southeast Whitfield (62) and LaFayette (42) rounded out the team standings.
The Generals won five individual events, highlighted by a hurdles sweep from Damian Weekly. Weekly took the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.91 seconds before later winning the 300 hurdles in 42.48.
Wes Lozano cleared 12-feet-6 to win the pole vault on a tiebreaker. Zach Scott was first in the shot put with a distance of 44-3, while Lozano teamed up with Caleb Boyd, Easton O'Donnell and Cameron Evans to win the 4x400 in a time of 3:38.
Scott placed second in the discus (134-1.25). Evans was second in the long jump (19-10). Lozano was runner-up in the 400 (53.40) and Dakota Crow was second in the 300 hurdles (43.45).
Placing third for Heritage was Boyd in the 800 (2:09.28) and in the 1600 (4:57), Evans in the 200 (23.92), Eli Owens in the high jump (6-0), Jonathan Washburn in the shot put (40-5) and Gavin Chandler in the 3200 (10:49).
O'Donnell was fourth in the 400 (54.26) and Crow placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.08). Zack Locke was fourth in the pole vault for the Generals (10-0). Jay Wales was fourth in the discus (107-4.5) and Joel Lewis was fourth in the 3200 (10:51).
Lewis also placed seventh in the 1600 (5:07.31). The top eight in both the 1600 and in the 3200 advance directly to the state finals, while the top four in all other events will compete early next month at the state sectionals in Columbus.
For Ridgeland, freshman Logan Montgomery won the region title in the discus with a throw of 134-10.5. Torrance Roberts crushed the field in the long jump with a mark of 21-4. A'zavier Blackwell raced to victory in the 100, clocking in at 11.10, and King Mason won the 200 in a time of 22.74.
Ridgeland also took first in the 4x100 relay as the team of Roberts, A'zavier Blackwell, Jordan Blackwell and Stephon Walker crossed the line in 43.98 seconds.
The Panthers' 4x100 "B" team, made up of Mason, Jordan Hughley, Julian Brooks and Cedric Shropshire, placed second in the event (45.27). Roberts was second in the 100 (11.22) and A'zavier Blackwell was second in the 200 (22.98).
Third-place points were scored by Roberts in the triple jump (39-7) and Jordan Blackwell in the long jump (19-5). Logan Godfrey was fourth in the shot put (40-4) to earn a spot at sectionals.
A pair of LaFayette athletes advanced on Tuesday. Chase Stultz was third in the 110 hurdles (16.59) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.14). Devin Henderson finished fourth in the 1600 (4:59.84) and fifth in the 3200 (11:05).