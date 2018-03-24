The Heritage High School track teams enjoyed a very successful day in Ellijay at the Gilmer Bobcat Invitational on Saturday.
The Generals took first place in the seven-team meet with 48.33 points. Region foe Pickens (43) was second and Rome (31) was third. The rest of the field included Southeast Whitfield (26), Lumpkin County (21) and Forsyth Central (17.67).
Heritage won four individual events. Zack Scott accounted for two of those victories with wins in the shot put (39-10 1/2) and the discus (117-0). Ryan Carter won the triple jump (40-1 1/2) and Wes Lozano was first in the pole vault (11-0).
Other top five finishers included Lavarius Hood, who was second in the discus and fifth in the shot put. Dakota Carter was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles, while Tyler Jones and Ryan Carter each took third place in the 100 and 200, respectively.
Cameron Evans was third in the high jump, one spot ahead of Eli Owens who tied for fourth in the same event. Caleb Boyd was fourth in both the 800 and the 1600, while Joel Lewis was fourth in the 3200. Heritage's 4x400 relay team finished second, while its 4x100 team placed fourth.
On the girls' side, Raleigh Lewis swept both the shot put (33-4 1/2) and the discus (117-2 1/2). Madelyn Thompson was second in the long jump and in the 100 hurdles while she finished fourth in the 200.
Zauren Burton tied for second in the high jump and placed fourth in the 100. Taiya Ford was second in the 100 and third in the 200. Alex Gass was third in both the 800 and the 3200. Mariah McCrary was fourth in the triple jump and the discus. Kazmin Williams was fifth in the shot put and the 4x100 team placed second.
Heritage finished with 40.33 points, which was second only to Gilmer's 57 points. Rome (37.33) was third. Pickens (31.3) placed fourth. Lumpkin County (21) was fifth and Southeast Whitfield (20) was sixth.