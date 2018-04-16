After the first day of the Region 6-AAAA track meet at Southeast Whitfield High School, the Heritage Generals are leading the way on the boys' side, while the Lady Generals are poised to make a move to the top on Tuesday.
The Heritage boys have 43 points, a 13-point lead over Pickens (30) and a 21-point lead over Ridgeland (22). Northwest (20), Gilmer (17), Southeast (14) and LaFayette (10) round out the current standings.
Half of the field events, along with the 1600-meter run, were completed on Monday, along with preliminary heats in the remainder of the track events. Like the 1600, the 3200-meter run will have just one race on Tuesday.
The Generals took first place in all three field events that were held on Monday. Lavarius Hood won the shot put (43-1 3/4), Ryan Carter took first in the triple jump (40-11) and Chandler Hill took first place in the high jump (6-0).
In addition, Zach Scott was second in the shot put (42-6 1/2) and Cade Ogle was eighth in the triple jump (35-11) to earn points for the Generals. Caleb Boyd was fifth in the 1600 (4:56).
For the Panthers, Torrance Roberts was second in the triple jump (39-6), Markeith Montgomery was sixth in the high jump, edging past teammate King Mason who was seventh. Both topped out at 5-6 with Montgomery getting the nod in the jump-off. Logan Godfrey was fourth in the shot put (40-6 3/4) and Cedric Shropshire was fifth in the triple jump (36-11).
For the Ramblers, Dee Southern was the top finisher on Monday as he took third in the shot put (40-8 3/4). Dakota Cathey was seventh in the triple jump (36-0) and Devin Henderson was seventh in the 1600 (5:13).
On the girls' side Raleigh Lewis easily won the discus (121-7), while teammate Mariah McCrary was second (90-0). Madelyn Thompson was second in the long jump (14-9 1/4).
Thompson finished second to Ridgeland's Ciera Foster, who won the event (15-3 1/4). Hailey Bryant was sixth in the discus (82-7).
For the Lady Ramblers, Alona Davis was seventh in the long jump (12-6 3/4) and Shelby Stephens was eighth in the same event (12-3 3/4). Kiara Shropshire was eighth in the discus (72-0) and Hannah Deering was eighth in the 1600 (6:46).
The Lady Bobcats of Gilmer currently lead the standings with 52 points, followed by Heritage (29) and Pickens (21). Northwest (15), Ridgeland (13), Southeast (6) and LaFayette (5) round out the current standings.
The top four finishers in the finals of each event, except for the 1600 and the 3200, will advance to the state sectionals, which will be held April 28 at Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell. The top four area finishers in the 1600 and 3200 will advance directly to the state finals.