With just eight events left to run in the Class 1A Public School state track meet in Albany, the Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans are both leading the pack.
But two state championships, or even just one state championship, is far from a sure thing.
The Gordon Lee boys have 55 points and an eight point lead over second-place Commerce going into Saturday's octet of finals. Montgomery County (32) sits in third place, while Elite Scholars Academy (27) is fourth. Turner County and Pelham are tied for fifth place with 20 points each.
On the girls' side, Gordon Lee leads the way with 41 points, six clear of second-place Pelham (35) and nine ahead of Commerce (32). Marion County and Telfair County are tied for fourth at 26.
The Trojans will have competitors in just one event on Saturday as Ian Goodwin and Jake Lee will both race in the 800. Commerce also has competitors in just one event on Saturday, while Montgomery County has a chance to score points in five of the eight events.
Pelham will compete in four events, while Turner County will see it athletes compete three times on Saturday. However, like Gordon Lee, Pelham has two racers in one event while Turner County has two athletes competing in two different events, all with a chance to earn multiple points for their team.
For the Lady Trojans, they will compete in three events on Saturday and have the pre-race favorite in two of them.
Gracie O'Neal will be the runner to beat in the 800, while freshman Addison Sturdivant had the fastest time so far this season in the 300 hurdles. Sturdivant will also compete in the 100 hurdles as the No. 7 seed out of eight competitors.
Pelham will have runners in just two events on Saturday, while Commerce and Marion County have no runners competing in any of the eight finals tomorrow and are locked in with their current point totals.
However, the team that could throw a huge monkey wrench into Gordon Lee's championship celebration plans are the other set of Lady Trojans from Telfair County, who will have at least one entrant in all eight events on Saturday. They will have two athletes or teams competing in three of the eight races, giving them more than enough chances to overtake Gordon Lee for the state championship.
Individually, Friday was another great day for the Navy-and-White.
Jasper Wilson and Lee turned in a 1-2 finish in the 1600. Wilson won his first state track title in the 1600 with a time of 10:32.81, while Lee was close behind at 10:34.59 to take second.
On the girls' side, O'Neal turned in another 5:20 in the 1600 to win her second straight state title in that event and matching her school-record time set in the finals a year ago. O'Neal won on Friday by nearly 25 full seconds.
Meanwhile, freshman Kaylee Brown cleared 10-feet, 7-inches in the pole vault to not only win her first state championship, but set a new Gordon Lee record in the process. Madison Mayberry (8-6) finished second to give Gordon Lee 18 huge points in the event.
Brown also cleared 5-2 in the high jump, but had to settle for second place on the tiebreaker. Asia Underwood was sixth in the triple jump (33-8 3/4). Gracey Kruse (4-6) was ninth in the high jump, while Kaylan Jackson (6:34) placed 12th in the 1600.
The Class 3A state track meet is also being held in Albany this weekend.
LFO's Devin Duncan ran the 200 in 23.12 seconds, but his 13th place finish was not fast enough to qualify for the finals. Meanwhile, Ringgold's Jarred Dunn was scheduled to race in the 110 hurdles, but Dunn was unfortunately disqualified for a uniform violation.
Class 3A team standings were unavailable as of press time.