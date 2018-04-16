The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans track teams added to their trophy case this past Thursday as they picked up Area 3-A Public School championships at the Darlington school in Rome.
Team scores were not available as of press time.
Gracie O'Neal continued her dominance as the sophomore breezed to victory in the 800 (2:23) and the 1600 (5:25). Kaylan Jackson claimed the 3200 (14:10). Addison Sturdivant won the 300 hurdles (49.54) and the 4x400 team also took first place (4:27).
In the field events, Asia Underwood won the triple jump (31-8), Kaylee Brown won the pole vault (9-6) and Baileigh Smith won the discus (102-10).
The Lady Trojans also had three runner-up finishes. Jackson was second in the 1600 (6:47). Brown was second in the high jump (5-0) and Madison Mayberry was second in the pole vault (9-0).
Katelyn Gilliam was third in the 3200 (15:08), Sturdivant took third in the 100 hurdles (18.52), Taylor Hunley was third in the 300 hurdles (54.41) and Gracey Kruse was third in the high jump (4-8).
Placing fourth and also earning trips to the state sectionals was Brown in the 400 (1:07.68), Jordan Yancey in the long jump (14-10) and the 4x100 relay team (54.62).
The Trojans were dominant in the distance events as they claimed their area title.
Jasper Wilson swept the 1600 (4:51) and claimed a thrilling victory in the 3200 (11:28.14) by less than a half-second ahead of teammate Jake Lee (11:28.60). Ian Goodwin won the 800 (2:12) and placed second to Wilson in the 1600 (4:52).
Braden Jarvis had an excellent day in the field events. The senior won the long jump (20-1) and the pole vault (12-0), while placing third in the triple jump (38-11 1/2).
Earning second-place points for the Trojans was Jagger Martin in the pole vault (11-0), Samuel McKeehan in the discus (110-9), Wylie Heming in the high jump (5-10), Rob Napier in the 110 hurdles (17.43) and the 300 hurdles (45.70) and the 4x100 relay team (47.02).
Taking third place for Gordon Lee was Kameron Oliver in the 400 (56.63), Kannen Derryberry in the 110 hurdles (18.40) and the 300 hurdles (46.57), Harrison Moore in the discus (104-6), Cordell Langford in the shot put (38-0) and the 4x400 relay team (3:54).
Oliver was fourth in the 200 (25.17), Lee took fourth in the 800 (2:13), Martin was fourth in the triple jump (36-11 1/2), Beau Barrett was fourth in the shot put (36-10) and Cole Collins was fourth in the 400 (57.03).
The state sectionals will be held April 28th at in Tipton.