The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans track team finished second only behind Calhoun during Friday's LFO Invitational in Fort Oglethorpe.
Gordon Lee collected 126 points to trail only the Lady Jackets (151) in the final team standings. Adairsville was third with 67 points, followed by Murray County (51), LFO (50), Howard (35) and Central (27).
Several Lady Trojans had big point-scoring days for the Navy-and-White. Kaylee Brown won the pole vault (10-0) and the high jump (4-8), while taking fifth in the long jump. Gracie O'Neal swept the 800 (2:29) and the 1600 (5:34), while Baileigh Smith was second in the discus and third in the shot put.
Addison Sturdivant claimed first in the 300 hurdles (52.65) and took second in the 100 hurdles. Kaylen Jackson was second in the 3200, while Katelyn Gilliam was third in the same event. Madison Mayberry was runner-up in the pole vault, while Isabella Bryan was third in the high jump.
In the long jump, Jordan Yancey placed fourth. Asia Underwood was third in the triple jump, while Taylor Hunley was fifth in the same event. Hunley also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles. Grayson Alexander was fifth in the 1600 and the 4x400 "A" relay team also placed third, while the "B" team was fifth.
For the Lady Warriors, Jerriale Jackson won the long jump (17-2) and was second in the 100. Jerrian Jackson was third in the long jump and the 4x100 "A" team also raced to a win (53.02). Shay Reed was third in the 400 and the 4x400 "A" team was fourth.
Calhoun ran away with the boys' title, amassing 169.5 points, while LFO and Murray County tied for second with 79 points, just three ahead of the Trojans (76). Adairsville (63) was fifth, followed by Central (55) and Howard (47).
The Warriors won two events. Lee McCracken was first in the discus (125-5) and Kyle Pursley was first in the high jump (5-10). Patryk Gilbert was second in both the high jump and in the pole vault, while Keelan Cook was third in the pole vault.
Omar Nichols was second in the 300 hurdles. Darrayn Miles was third in the long jump and Blake Thornburg was third in the 110 hurdles. Austin Willingham took fourth in the 200 and Nick Culpepper was fifth in the shot put.
For the Trojans, Jagger Martin took first in the pole vault (10-6) and Levi Helton was fifth. Jasper Wilson was second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Robert Napier was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, while Wiley Heming was third in the high jump.