The Gordon Lee and Heritage track teams turned in several top five finishes at the Ronnie McClurg/Dalton Rotary track meet at Dalton High School on Saturday.
Gordon Lee's Kaylee Brown picked up wins in the high jump (5-2) and the pole vault (9-0). Arilyn Lee was third in the discus (102-8), while Gracie O'Neal was third in the 1600 (5:25.46) and fourth in the 800 (2:31.73).
The Lady Generals got a victory from Madelyn Thompson in the 100 hurdles. The senior crossed the tape in 15.62 seconds. Gracie Murray was second in the 300 hurdles (51.24) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.78).
Zauren Burton tied for third place in the high jump (4-10). Meliah Postell was fifth in the 300 hurdles (53.23), while Allison Craft took fifth place in the 3200 (12:51.48).
The Heritage girls finished in fifth place overall in the 13-team field with 48.7 points, while Gordon Lee (37) finished seventh. Woodland of Cartersville won the meet with 114.5 points, followed by River Ridge (102.2), Dalton (98.2) and Paulding County (64).
On the boys' side, the only local athlete to win first place was Zach Scott, who won the discus for Heritage with a throw of (134-11.5).
Dakota Crow was second in the 300 hurdles (43.10) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.45) for the Generals. Jonathan Washburn placed fifth in the shot put (39.7), while Wes Lozano tied for fifth in the pole vault (12-0).
Gordon Lee's only top five finish came from Jasper Wilson, who took fourth in the 800 (2:08.13).
Dalton took the boys' team title with 101 points. Paulding County (88.14) was second, followed by Rome (650, Cass (59) and Woodland (49.14). Heritage (39.64) was seventh, while Gordon Lee had just five points to place 16th in the 17-team meet.