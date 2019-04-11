The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans captured first place in eight individual events Tuesday night, but had to settle for second place in the overall team standings in a four-team meet at Darlington.
Although team scores were not officially reported, the host team unofficially finished with 228 points, followed by Gordon Lee (179), Gordon Central (109) and Christian Heritage (18).
Gordon Lee had two multiple winners. Addison Sturdivant swept the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, while Kaylee Brown took first in both the high jump and pole vault. Gracie O'Neal took first place in the 1600. Arilyn Lee was first in the shot put, while the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also took first place.
Lee was second in the discus. Asia Underwood finished second in both the 800 and the triple jump. Kelsey Lee was runner-up in the 100 and the long jump. Madison Mayberry was second in the pole vault and Taylor Hunley took second in the 300 hurdles.
Abbey Dunfee was third in both the 100 and 200. Hunley was third in the 100 hurdles and Sturdivant took third in the high jump.
On the boys' side, Darlington unofficially finished first with 220.5 points. Gordon Central (161) was second, followed by Gordon Lee (140.5) and Christian Heritage (31).
The Trojans got first-place points from Jasper Wilson in the 1600, Jake Lee in the 3200, Wiley Heming in the high jump and Jagger Martin in the pole vault.
Finishing third for Gordon Lee included Wilson in the 800, Ryan Eldridge in the 200, Michael Hubona in the 3200, Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles, Timothy Whitsett in the shot put and Samuel McKeehan in the discus. The Trojans' 4x400 team also took third place.