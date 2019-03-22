The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans won nine individual events and LaFayette captured six in a four-team meet at Heritage High School on Thursday. LFO and Heritage also competed in the meet. Team scores were not provided.
Gordon Lee had a repeat winner in Arilyn Lee, who swept the shot put (29-1) and the discus (91-1). Single-event winners included Abbey Dunfee in the 200 (28.71), Asia Underwood in the 800 (3:16), Taylor Hunley in the 100 hurdles (18.20), Addison Sturdivant in the 300 hurdles (51.01) and Kaylee Brown in the high jump (5-2).
Both the Lady Trojans' 4x100 'A' relay team (54.66) and the 4x400 'A' relay team (4:52) also picked up victories.
For the Lady Ramblers, Taylor Harris took first in both the long jump (15-1.5) and the triple jump (31-6). Gracie Stier won the 100 (13.48), Carley Spurlock raced to a win in the 400 (1:08.68). Hannah Dearing took first in the 1600 (6:46) and Natalie Ball won the 3200 (15:17).
The LaFayette boys captured nine events. Chase Stultz won both the 110 hurdles (16.42) and the 300 hurdles (44.76). Austin Rodgers claimed wins in the pole vault (9-7) and the triple jump (36-5). Jalen Suttles won the long jump (20-8.5) and the 200 (23.44). Devin Henderson took the 3200 (11:11), while the 4x100 'A' team (46.41) and the 4x400 'A' (3:57) also won.
For LFO, distance specialist Erik Martinez earned first-place points in both the 800 (2:06) and the 1600 (4:44). Kyle Pursley won the 100 (11.37) and Chris Moore took the top spot in the 400 (56.59).
Derek Gibson won the shot put for Heritage (38-4) and teammate Jessee Fisher was first in the discus (101-5), while Wiley Heming won the high jump (6-2) for Gordon Lee.
Full results can be found online at: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/348263/results/632960/raw#.XJRll6Pr3IU