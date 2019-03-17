Both Heritage and Ringgold participated in the annual Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Gordon Central High School on Saturday and it was another good day for Heritage's Madelyn Thompson, who won both the long jump (16-8.5) and the 100 hurdles (15.99). Her teammate Gracie Murray took third in the 300 hurdles (51.97).
For the Lady Tigers, Morgan Allen (5-0) and Annabelle Duckett (4-10) went 1-2 in the high jump, while Jersey McCann won first-place points in the 400 (1:08.79).
The Heritage girls finished seventh in the team standings with 54.5 points, while Ringgold (42) was ninth. Dalton won the meet with 99.5 points with Sonoraville (80.5) and Riverdale (78) rounded out the top three.
On the boys' side, there were three third-place finishes among Catoosa County athletes. Heritage's Damian Weekly was third in the 300 hurdles (43.08), while Ringgold's 4x100 'A' team (45.29) and 4x400 'A' team (3:47.08) also took third.
Calhoun (131.5), Riverdale (110) and Dalton (97) were the top three teams in the boys' standings. Heritage (42.5) was sixth and Ringgold (25) was ninth.
Complete results can be found online at https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/341224/results/631867/raw#.XI3ME6Pr2P8.