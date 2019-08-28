(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class AAAAAAA
1. Colquitt County (5) 86
2. Marietta (4) 82
3. Parkview 69
4. Grayson 62
5. Archer 50
T6. McEachern 40
Lowndes 40
8. Milton 33
9. Hillgrove 18
10. North Gwinnett 11
Others receiving votes: Westlake 1, Walton 1
Class AAAAAA
1. Lee County (9) 90
2. Valdosta 77
3. Northside-Warner Robins 70
4. Coffee 62
5. Dacula 56
6. Harrison 44
7. Stephenson 34
8. Allatoona 29
T9. Creekview 6
Creekside 6
Others Receiving Votes: Lanier 4, Houston County 3, Dalton 2, Gainesville 2, Glynn Academy 2, Richmond Hill 1, Sequoyah 1.
Class AAAAA
1. Carrollton (4) 82
2. Dutchtown (2) 78
3. Buford (1) 71
4. Bainbridge (2) 62
5. Rome 57
6. Warner Robins 49
7. Jones County 36
8. Wayne County 21
9. Stockbridge 18
10. Southwest DeKalb 11
Others Receiving Votes: Kell 9, Clarke Central 2.
Class AAAA
1. Blessed Trinity (6) 87
2. Cartersville (3) 74
3. Troup 68
4. Sandy Creek 61
5. Marist 58
6. Cairo 47
7. Woodward Academy 35
8. St. Pius X 20
9. Mary Persons 17
10. Burke County 14
Others Receiving Votes: Eastside 5, Flowery Branch 3
Class AAA
1. Cedar Grove (7) 87
2. Peach County (2) 83
3. Calhoun 71
4. Pierce County 55
5. Pace Academy 47
6. Greater Atlanta Christian 42
7. Jenkins 33
8. Lovett 25
9. Benedictine 16
10. Jefferson 9
Others receiving votes: Westminster 9, Crisp County 9, Hart Co. 3, Westside 1
Class AA
1. Dublin (7) 85
2. Rockmart (2) 68
3. Callaway 68
4. Fitzgerald 66
5. Hapeville Charter 65
6. Washington County 48
7. Brooks County 37
8. Rabun County 30
9. Heard County 12
10. Thomasville 7
Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 4, Dodge County 3, Lamar County 2
Class A Public
1. Clinch County (9) 90
2. Irwin County 81
3. Marion County 70
4. Pelham 64
5. Commerce 54
6. Charlton County 37
7. Schley County 31
8. Mitchell County 20
9. Greene County 11
10. Mount Zion-Carroll 9
Others receiving votes: ECI 5, Turner County 4, Manchester 3, Terrell County 1
Class A Private
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (9) 90
2. Athens Academy 80
3. Prince Avenue Christian 69
4. Darlington 57
5. Aquinas 52
6. Fellowship Christian 41
7. Savannah Christian 26
8. Wesleyan 18
9. Mount Paran Christian 16
10. Hebron Christian 16
Others receiving votes: Cavalry Day 15, North Cobb Christian 11, Tattnall Square 3
Participating Publications: The Covington News, Gwinnett Daily Post, Walton Tribune, The Athletic, Coweta Score, The George-Anne, Times-Georgian, Lake Oconee News, Catoosa County News/Walker County Messenger