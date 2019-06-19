The 2019 Walker County Girls' Track Athletes of the Year

It was truly a banner year for the Gordon Lee High School girls’ track team, who capped it off with an Area 3-A championship and their first GHSA state title since the 2014 season.
On a team chocked full of talented athletes, the trio of junior Gracie O’Neal, sophomore Kaylee Brown and sophomore Addison Sturdivant certainly did their part to get the Lady Trojans to the top of the mountain. They were three of the biggest point-scorers on the roster as they competed in a number of different events all season long.
They combined to pick up first-place points 38 times in regular and postseason meets, had a total of 50 top-three finishes in individual events (not counting team relays) and won six individual area titles and six individual state titles as they all won twice in Albany.
So it only stands to reason that all three would share this year’s Walker County Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year award.
“It’s great,” said O’Neal. “We’re a close-knit team, so I love to share (the award) with them. They are some of my best friends and we love each other a lot, so it’s great. We had a great season and it was a lot of fun.”
O’Neal, a two-time state cross country champion and the most decorated girls’ runner in school history, decided to forgo the 800 meters — an event she won state at last year — in order to try and double up in the 1600 and 3200.
The move would pay off as she swept the area and state titles in both disciplines. She now holds school-records in all three events: 2:23 in the 800, 5:14 in the 1600 and 11:23 in the 3200.
“My (offseason) training totally changed because I was so used to doing the 800 and the 1600 the way I had done it for the last two years,” she explained. “But since I run longer distances in cross country, I decided to try the 3200 this year and I really, really like it. I don’t like the speed races as much I like the distance races. It was a big change, but I liked the change.”
Brown, who shared the county award with O’Neal last year, followed up her individual state pole vault victory last season by winning the event again this time around, breaking her own school-record in the event with a mark of 10-feet, 9-inches in the process. She also broke the school-record in the high jump in Albany, clearing 5-5 to win her third career individual state title overall.
“I think the season went pretty well,” said Brown, who won the championship in the pole vault, was second in the 400 and took third in the high jump at the area meet, in addition to 22 top-threes and 17 first-place wins on the year. “Sometimes it didn’t go as well as I wanted it to, but sometimes it went great. I just tried to work harder and jump higher and higher each time.
“It feels awesome (to win the award) I’m happy to share it again. We’re all very close. We all support each other, even if we’re competing against each other. We just cheer each other on.”
Sturdivant also enjoyed a successful spring with 12 individual wins, including the high jump title (5-0) at the area meet. But it was in the hurdle events where she truly made her mark.
She could be found at or near the top of the podium in both the 100 and 300 hurdles in virtually every event she entered and she went on to sweep both races at the Area 3-A Championships in Rome. However, she saved her best for last when the Lady Trojans needed it the most.
With her team nursing a lead in the team standings on the final day of the state meet and needing big points to hold off hard-charging and two-time defending state champion Telfair County, Sturdivant stepped to the forefront.
After putting up the top qualifying time in both races on Friday, she won the two biggest races of her life on Saturday to seal the state championship for her team. Her time of 16.00 in the 100 hurdles broke her own school mark, while her time of 47.61 in the 300 was less than a half-second off her school record (47.36) that she set at state a year ago.
“It was awesome,” she said. “I still have my medals hanging in my car and I get to look at them every day, but it still doesn’t seem real. I was kind of nervous, especially when the girl (from Telfair) beside me got disqualified (on a false start), but I just tried to keep my thoughts positive. I knew I had done this a thousand times before. I just ran it through my head to do it perfect and I did.”
“It’s awesome (to share the award) because we’re all so close,” she added. “All season long, we just cheered each other on, so it’s great to share this award with them.”
With all three athletes coming back, along with several others who will return to the team next year, the trio is already eyeing back-to-back state championships.
“I’m really looking forward to next year already,” O’Neal said.
“We want to win it again,” Sturdivant added. “But hopefully with a bigger lead next time.”