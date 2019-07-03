First Team
D.J. Ball (Ridgeland) The senior batted .431 with nine doubles, one homerun, 25 RBIs and 24 stolen bases, while also going 6-2 with a 3.53 ERA on the mound to earn All-Region first team and All-State honorable mention honors.
Brayden Broome (Ringgold) The junior shortstop hit .371 with two homers and 25 RBIs for the region champion Tigers, garnering All-Region honors in 6-AAA and an honorable mention All-State nod.
Brody Cobb (Gordon Lee) The sophomore hit .339 with 10 doubles, two triples, two homeruns and 25 RBIs, while also going 6-1 on the hill with a 2.70 ERA to earn a place on the All-State second team.
Nick Hanson (Heritage) The sophomore hit an even .300 with eight doubles and 13 RBIs for the young and improving Generals and also went 4-1 with a 4.23 ERA in his first year as a starting pitcher to pick up All-Region honorable mention honors.
Tanner Hill (Ridgeland) The senior batted .373 with four doubles, two triples, seven homers and 32 RBIs. He also slugged .806 was named first-team All-Region and honorable mention All-State.
Hunter Hodson (Gordon Lee) The senior third baseman hit .328 with 12 doubles, two triples, five homeruns and 31 RBIs for the state champions, while also going 3-1 with four saves and a 0.61 ERA as a closer to be named first-team All-State.
John James (LaFayette) The senior pitcher had a solid year for the Ramblers and was named to the All-Region second team after finishing the year with a 3.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 45 innings of work.
Nolan Letzgus (Heritage) The senior was an All-Region first team selection after going 5-1 on the mound with a 0.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 45 Iinings. He also hit .420 with 11 doubles, two triples, four homers and 28 RBIs and was a draft pick of the Chicago Cubs.
Alex Mixon (Heritage) The sophomore catcher batted .377 with 12 doubles, a triple and 29 RBIs, while also going 2-2 on the mound with a 1.69 ERA and 20 strikeouts and just over 20 innings of work to earn first-team All-Region honors.
Terrance Roberts (Ridgeland) The outstanding junior outfielder hit .407 for the Panthers with eight doubles, two triples, 27 RBIs and 27 stolen bases, while collecting first team All-Region honors and an All-State honorable mention nod.
Dalton Schley (Ringgold) The senior catcher and third baseman hit .392 with eight homeruns, 46 RBIs and 23 runs scored to pick up All-Region honors and score a second-team All-State nod by Georgia Dugout Preview.
Caden Snyder (Heritage) The sophomore infielder stepped up by hitting .346 with nine doubles, two triples, one homerun and 16 RBIs, while also scoring 25 runs and stealing five bases for the Generals, who finished as the No. 2 seed in Region 6-AAAA.
Logan Streetman (Gordon Lee) The senior was solid at first base, but made his money as a middle reliever as the righty went 3-1 on the hill with a 1.41 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 39.2 innings of relief to garner All-State honorable mention honors.
Wyatt Tennant (Ringgold) The senior and All-Region selection hit .425 out of the leadoff spot with four homeruns, scored 39 times and stole 20 bases while also serving as a valuable member of the starting rotation.
Shawn Wilson, Jr. (Ridgeland) The speedy senior helped solidify a good Panther lineup by hitting . 377 with five doubles, two triples and 18 RBIs to go with 22 runs scored, 21 stolen bases and a .506 on-base percentage to be named second team All-Region.
Justin Wooden (Gordon Lee) Another senior first team All-State player, the Trojans’ leadoff batter hit .319 with six doubles, four triples, three homers, 27 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 41 runs scored.
Second Team
Gabe Ashley (Ridgeland)
Garrison Baggett (Oakwood Christian)
Johnny Camillucci (Ringgold)
Brody Campbell (Heritage)
Will Carroll (LFO)
Zac Coots (LFO)
Tyler Crawford (Ridgeland)
Phillip Davis (Oakwood Christian)
Blake Guffey (LaFayette)
Ryan Heet (Heritage)
Cade Kiniry (Heritage)
Chase Lanham (Oakwood Christian)
Carson McCammon (LFO)
Sam Mills (Ringgold)
Riley Mosier (LFO)
Cade Peterson (Gordon Lee)
Davis Richardson (LaFayette)
Will Sizemore (Gordon Lee)
The Catoosa-Walker Baseball Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances from the 2019 season.