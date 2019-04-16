Rachel Akers (Ringgold) The junior post player and first-team All-Region pick helped the senior-less Lady Tigers to the No. 1 seed in the 6-AAA tournament after averaging 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals a game.
Reagan Armour (Heritage) The Lady Generals won the 6-AAAA title and advanced to the Elite Eight thanks in part to the senior post, who stepped up with averages of 11 points and eight boards a night to earn an All-Region first team nod.
Ansley Bice (Heritage) Another member of the Lady Generals’ talented senior class, the slick-handling point guard and tough defender put up 14 points and dished out five assists per game to collect first team All-Region 6-AAAA and Class 4A North GACA All-State honors.
Shelby Cole (Ringgold) The gritty junior did a little of everything for the Blue-and-White, earning second team honors in 6-AAA by dropping in six points a game to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
D’Erika Ervin (Ridgeland) The senior was projected to be a top scorer for the Lady Panthers and she delivered by leading the Black-and-White with 11.2 points a game, while also collecting over four boards and nearly two steals a contest.
Lily Green (Oakwood Christian) The ever-improving sophomore proved she could both handle the ball and play in the low post as she put up averages of 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and nearly two steals a game for the back-to-back SCAA tournament champions.
Macey Gregg (LFO) The senior capped an incredible four years with the Lady Warriors with 19.5 points, six rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.4 steals a game in her final season to earn first team All-Region status and become the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Marquila Howell (LaFayette) The junior post player quietly turned in a solid season for the Lady Ramblers, proving to be a consistent force in the paint with 6.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest.
Mykeria Johnson (LaFayette) The freshman shooting guard played most of the year like a seasoned veteran, earning first team All-Region honors in 6-AAAA with averages of 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game.
Emma McGraw (Gordon Lee) Another fabulous freshman could be found in Chickamauga where the athletic rookie established herself a player to watch in the future by averaging eight points, 3.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game for the Lady Trojans.
Riley Nayadley (Ringgold) The do-it-all sophomore was a mainstay in the Lady Tigers’ lineup all season as the multi-sport athlete poured in eight points a night to go with six rebounds, two assists and two steals a game.
Gracie O’Neal (Gordon Lee) Already an established standout on the court, the junior was a true leader for the young, but improving Lady Trojans and came through with 11 points and 10.3 boards a night to pick up first team honors in Region 6-A.
Mary Ownby (Oakwood Christian) The only senior on a still-young, but talented Lady Eagles squad, she provided leadership and production in the form of 7.1 points, three rebounds and 1.6 steals a game as OCA won a second straight league title.
Sydney Pittman (Ringgold) Another 6-AAA All-Region first team nod was given to the junior guard, who was a rock for the Lady Tigers as she averaged six points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals per contest.
Anna Rountree (LFO) The senior post player may have been a bit undersized, but played a big role down low as she fought her way to 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds a game to pick up an honorable mention All-Region notation in 6-AAA.
Milijah Williams (LFO) The junior combo guard had been counted on to step up on the offensive end for the Red-and-White and she did just that by scoring 13.1 points and adding 3.9 rebounds, three steals and 2.1 assists a night to earn second team All-Region status.
THE 2018-2019 CATOOSA-WALKER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SECOND TEAM
Sarah Bandy (Heritage)
Grayson Broadrick (Oakwood Christian)
Avery Green (Oakwood Christian)
Makenzie Howard (Ridgeland)
Fran King (Ridgeland)
Rachel Lopez (Ringgold)
Maggie Reed (Ringgold)
Addison Sturdivant (Gordon Lee)
Megan Wilson (LaFayette)
Nicky Yancy (LaFayette)
The Catoosa-Walker Basketball Dream Teams are determined by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances during the 2018-2019 season. Text and photos by Scott Herpst.