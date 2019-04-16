Will Allen (Heritage) The senior sharpshooter helped lead the Generals to the Region 6-AAAA championship game and later earned first team All-Region honors by scoring 15.8 points a night to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while shooting 76 percent at the foul line.
Garrison Baggett (Oakwood Christian) The senior had a big role in the program’s best season ever by scoring 10.7 points, grabbing 6.4 rebounds, adding 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals and picking up All-Tournament honors for the SCAA runners-up.
Blake Goldsmith (Ringgold) The senior ran the show from the point guard spot, but was also a solid contributor in the scoring department as he put up 8.3 points a night on top of averages of 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals.
Cameron Gregg (LFO) The sophomore burst on to the northwest Georgia high school basketball scene by averaging 10.1 points night, second on the Warriors’ roster, while adding three additional rebounds a game.
Riley Harrison (Ridgeland) The senior stepped back on to the court for the first time in three years and immediately paid dividends as he scored nine points a game to go with five rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals to help the Panthers earn a state playoff bid.
Wiley Heming (Gordon Lee) The senior emerged into one of top big men in all of Region 6-A with 11 points, eight boards and 2.5 blocks a game, while also taking 25 charges, to earn second team All-Region honors for the Navy-and-White.
Logan Hullender (Ringgold) The junior guard had another steady season for the Tigers as he averaged 10.2 points and five rebounds a contest and contributed on the defensive end to help the Blue-and-White earn a berth in the Class 3A state tournament.
Jacob King (LFO) The junior was unfortunately unable to finish out the season, but had a huge impact on the game while he was in the lineup as his 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals a game for the Warriors earned him second team All-Region honors.
Nolan Letzgus (Heritage) The three-sport senior star went straight from a standout season on the gridiron to a very nice season on the hardwood as he put up averages of 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists to help lead the Generals to the state tournament.
Tyrese Marsh (LaFayette) The senior slasher scored 5.7 points a night to go with 3.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals, while playing lockdown defense on opposing teams’ best offensive players, to garner first team status in Region 6-AAAA.
Cade Nayadley (Ringgold) The senior and future college offensive lineman used the body of a post player and the handles and shooting touch of a guard to lead the Tigers with 13.4 points a night, while six rebounds a contest also helped him earn first team honors in 6-AAA.
Fred Norman, Jr. (Ridgeland) The Panthers’ senior big man showed off outstanding agility and a soft shooting touch to pick up first team All-Region honors in 6-AAAA after 13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and over one blocked shot a game.
Sam Norton (Gordon Lee) The senior was one of the Trojans’ top perimeter players as he shot a very respectable 35.5 percent from behind the arc and ended his final year in Chickamauga by averaging 10.5 points and five boards a contest.
Dee Southern (LaFayette) Allen University in South Carolina will be the next stop for the senior and four-year starter at the post, who earned All-Region first team honors by hustling his way to 12.1 points a night — on 60 percent shooting — with a team-best 8.1 boards a game.
Jacob Wellwood (Oakwood Christian) On a team full of solid role players, the junior had a breakout year for the SCAA Tournament runners-up by putting up 10.6 points night to go with 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest to be named All-Tournament.
Justin Wooden (Gordon Lee) The senior earned first team All-Region honors in 6-A by shooting 35 percent from the 3-point line and 71 percent from the charity stripe to finish with an average of 16.2 points a night, while recording 40 total steals.
THE 2018-2019 CATOOSA-WALKER BOYS’ BASKETBALL SECOND TEAM
Cade Collins (Heritage)
Zac Coots (LFO)
Woody Hass (Oakwood Christian)
Chandler Johnson (Ringgold)
Kobe McAllister (Heritage)
Ethan Moyer (Ridgeland)
Andrew Pendergrass (LaFayette)
DeCameron Porter (LaFayette)
Rylan Russell (LaFayette)
Cooper Terry (Heritage)
The Catoosa-Walker Basketball Dream Teams are determined by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances during the 2018-2019 season. Text and photos by Scott Herpst.