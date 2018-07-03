FIRST TEAM
Andrew Brock (Sr., LFO) - All-Region and All-State honors went to the sweet-swinging shortstop led the Warriors with a .566 average, while adding eight doubles, two homers and 34 RBIs and also scoring 32 runs.
Nathan Camp (Sr., Ringgold) - A first team All-Region and first team All-State pick, the future Ragin’ Cajun hit .376 with 10 doubles, six homers, 35 RBIs and 43 runs scored, while going 12-1 on the mound with 74 strikeouts in 65 innings with a 1.83 ERA.
Tripp Church (Sr., Heritage) - A 7-1 record, 81 strikeouts against just 17 walks in 62.1 innings and a 1.68 ERA on the hill earned the Generals’ lefty a first team All-Region selection and a Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine All-State second team spot.
Lance Dockery (Sr., Heritage) - The 6-AAAA Player of the Year, first team All-Region pick and second team All-State selection belted seven homers from the leadoff slot and added seven doubles, six triples, 23 RBIs, 48 runs scored and a .386 batting average.
Luke Grant (Sr., Heritage) - First team All-Region and first team All-State honors went to the slick-fielding centerfielder, who hit .410 for the Generals in the No. 2 spot in the order, while collecting seven doubles, three triples, 28 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
Riley Harrison (Jr., Ridgeland) - The first team All-Region pick was the Panthers’ team leader in average (.429), doubles (8), homers (5), RBIs (43) and runs scored (35), while placing second on the club in stolen bases (26).
Jonathan Hickman (Sr., Heritage) - A first team All-Region and second team All-State pick, the shortstop hit .301 with 12 doubles, one homer, 24 RBIs and 24 runs scored, while also going 7-1 on the mound with 50 strikeouts and eight walks in 47.2 innings with a 1.18 ERA.
Tanner Hill (Jr., Ridgeland) - A first team All-Region catcher for the second straight year, the junior batted an even .400 with five doubles, a triple, four homers, 28 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 28 stolen bases, while adding two wins on the mound and 12 strikeouts in 18 innings.
Gavin Hollis (Sr., Ringgold) - The future Lee University Flame earned first team All-Region honors and honorable mention All-State honors after hitting .345 with 10 doubles, three homers and 28 RBIs with 24 runs scored for the Tigers.
Caleb Hopkins (Sr., Gordon Lee) - A first team All-State pick and the Walker County Player of the Year, the Trojans’ standout signee hit .358 with 15 doubles, six homers and 33 RBIs, while going 5-1 as a pitcher with 35 strikeouts and 10 walks in 38 innings with a 2.58 ERA.
Ty Jones (Sr., Ringgold) - Lipscomb is the next stop for the Tigers’ slugger, who batted .407 with six doubles, five homers, 32 RBIs and 30 runs scored to pick up first team All-Region honors and second team All-State honors by Georgia Dugout Preview.
Dylan Minghini (Sr., Gordon Lee) - Missed two months of the season with a knee injury, but returned in the playoffs to finish the year with a .477 average, 14 doubles, six homers, 28 RBIs and 15 runs scored and earn Class 1A Public School first team All-State and Player of the Year honors.
Jake Poindexter (Fr., Gordon Lee) - The rookie dazzled on the mound for the Trojans, going 7-1 and leading the team in strikeouts (52) and innings pitched (50), walking just 19 and finishing with a 2.52 ERA to earn a second team All-State nod from Georgia Dugout Preview.
Daulton Schley (Jr., Ringgold) - The Tigers’ catcher had a breakout season with 20 doubles, seven homers and 54 RBIs, while hitting a team-high .429 for the Blue-and-White to earn spots on the first team All-Region and first team All-State squads.
Andre Tarver (Jr., Ringgold) - First team All-Region and first team All-State status was bestowed on the five-tool outfielder, who batted .422 for the Tigers to go with 18 doubles, seven homers, 37 RBIs and 55 runs scored.
Wyatt Tennant (Jr., Ringgold) - A .280 average, three doubles and 18 RBIs was a bonus, but the junior earned first team All-Region and second team All-State honors by going 9-1 in the hill with 83 strikeouts, 33 walks and a 1.59 ERA in 53 innings of work.
Holden Tucker (Jr., Ringgold) - The bulldog on the mound and at the plate, the junior picked up first team All-Region and first team All-State honors by batting .410 with five doubles, three homers and 32 RBIs and going 6-3 with two saves, 95 K’s in 63 innings and a 1.67 ERA.
Cole Wilcox (Sr., Heritage) - A first team All-Region and first team All-State pick, the Catoosa County Player of the Year went 9-2 with 95 strikeouts with 14 walks and a 1.60 ERA in 65.2 innings, while hitting .452 with 11 doubles, nine homers and 49 RBIs.
Dylan Wooten (Sr., Ridgeland) - First team All-Region honors went to the Panther infielder, who batted a robust .397 with seven doubles and one homer to go with 17 RBIs, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases for the Class 4A state playoff participants.
Jake Wright (Soph., Gordon Lee) - Taking on a bigger role on the pitching staff in his second season, the All-State second teamer flourished with a 6-0 record and one save, striking out 59 batters, walking 28 and ending the year with a 2.31 ERA in 39.1 innings for the state champions.
SECOND TEAM
D.J. Ball (Ridgeland)
Giovanni Barroso (LFO)
Blake Bryan (Heritage)
Zac Coots (LFO)
Alex Coulter (Heritage)
Tyler Crawford (Ridgeland)
J.D. Day (Gordon Lee)
Bryce Donnahoo (LFO)
Josh Gibson (Heritage)
Hunter Hodson (Gordon Lee)
Ellis Johnson (Ridgeland)
JJ Lanham (Oakwood Christian)
Nolan Letzgus (Heritage)
Riley Mosier (LFO)
Mason Pettigrew (Gordon Lee)
Chris Potter (Gordon Lee)
Jacob Stephens (Ridgeland)
Ethan Stephenson (LaFayette)
Austin Thompson (Gordon Lee)
Matthew Trusley (LFO)
HONORABLE MENTION
Gordon Lee: Will Sizemore, Logan Streetman, Justin Wooden; Heritage: Brody Campbell, Justin Morris; LaFayette: Brady Anderson, A.J. Buck, Blake Guffey, Blake Mann, Davis Richardson; LFO: Jake Bass, Jacob Flanagan, Jackson Herrod; Oakwood Christian: Phillip Davis, Chase Lanham, Joseph Mauk, John Jacob McSapdden, D.J. Terry, Joseph Wellwood; Ridgeland: Gabe Ashley, Jordan Tucker, Shawn Wilson; Ringgold: Johnny Camillucci, Andrew Ghormley, Dylan Wright