Choosing the top track athletes in the local area continues to be a tough assignment as athletes continue to improve each and every year and the 2019 season was no exception, especially when it came to the Catoosa County Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year award.
This year’s honor is being jointly shared by a pair of recent graduates in Heritage’s Madelyn Thompson and Ringgold’s Morgan Allen.
Thompson said it was an awesome feeling to share the award and know that all of her hard work over the last four years had paid off.
“I had a really good hurdling coach in (Heritage) Coach (Kenny) Nave,” she explained. “Track season is only one part of the year, but we practice year round. We worked during the summer and I practiced really hard leading up to this season.”
Thompson, who is headed to college to compete for the Chattanooga Mocs, was a model of consistency all season long. After a slew of first-place victories during regular season meets, including an unofficial (non-electronically timed) school-record of 14.77 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, she came to the Region 6-AAAA championships at Southeast Whitfield High School and delivered one of the best individual performances in school history.
She took first place in both the long jump (16-feet, 2-inches) and the triple jump (32-10), added a win in the 100 hurdles (15.23) and helped the Lady Generals earn first-place points in the 4x100 relay (52.572). Heritage went on to take second place in the team standings.
She went on to qualify for state in two events at sectionals, making it through in the 100 hurdles (15.37) and advancing to the finals in the long jump, where she finished seventh (17-1).
Once at state, she placed 15th overall in the long jump (16-3.25) against an outstanding field before bouncing back later in the weekend to finish third overall in the 100 hurdles (15.45) after posting a 15.78 in her qualifying heat.
“I just knew there was going to be a lot of pressure with it being (my) last year,” she added. “I didn’t want to leave anything behind and I didn’t want to have any regrets, so every time I just went out there wanting to be confident and know that what I did was the best I could. Every time I just got pumped up and let what happened happen. It ended up working out.”
Thompson said she was also excited to begin her college track career, but said she knows it won’t be like running for the Navy-and-Red.
“If you had asked me my freshman year if I would get a scholarship for this, I would have said no because in my freshman year I wasn’t very good,” she said. “But practice does payoff. Still, I’ll miss the team environment (at Heritage). I know it won’t be the same because it’ll be with some new people that I don’t know. Most of my best friends are on the track team (at Heritage), so it’ll be weird not having them there.”
Consistency was also a calling card for Allen, who stood atop the podium in the high jump for every meet through the region championship before going on to place second at sectionals and at state.
“It’s pretty cool (to share the award), especially since I took the year off (last year),” she said. “It really wasn’t that hard to get back in the swing of it. I actually came out here this (past) year and did better than I did in my sophomore year. I’m very proud of the year I had.”
Allen and Ringgold teammate Annabelle Duckett helped Ringgold earn first-place points in the high jump at the first meet of the spring, the Farmers Insurance Relays at Gordon Central High School.
Allen would go on to win the high jump event at the rest of Ringgold’s regular-season meets and got her postseason off to a great start by winning the Region 6-AAA title in Calhoun with a jump of 5-0. She would also help the 4x400 relay team earn a berth at sectionals with a third-place finish (4:28.76).
She would go on to place second at sectionals in Atlanta as she matched her region-winning jump of 5-0, but she would better that at the Class 3A state championships in Albany. Allen was one of just two jumpers in the finals to clear 5-2. However, her clearance would come on her second attempt at the height, which allowed Jefferson’s JoJo Smith — who cleared 5-2 on her first attempt — to claim the state title on the tiebreaker.
Allen said she just tried to focus on the task at hand every time out, despite having a target on her back as one of the jumpers to beat in every meet.
“I just went out there every time and did the best that I could,” said Allen, who also ran a leg for the Lady Tigers in the 4x100 relay. “I just tried to get better every time.”
Allen will be going on to cosmetology school, but said she definitely miss competing at Ringgold.
“I’ll miss running with my 4x100 team because we had a really good team this year and then, obviously, I’ll miss high jumping,” she added. “This was the most fun I’ve had throughout all my years running track.”