The 2019 Catoosa County Girls' Soccer Players of the Year

The 2013 Heritage High School Lady Generals put the school on the Georgia soccer map with their run to the Class 4A Final Four that season, setting a mark of success for subsequent Heritage teams to try and obtain.
And while the 2019 version of the Lady Generals came just one win short of reaching that lofty plateau from six years ago, it was still an incredible season for the Navy-and-Red.
Heritage went 13-4, won a share of the Region 6-AAAA title and was the No. 1 seed from the region for the first time since the 2016 season. They also snapped the program’s streak of five straight first-round state playoff exits and did so despite losing a multitude of seniors from the 2018 squad.
Today, two of the team’s standouts, junior forward Anna Boley and senior keeper Lexi Besh, are being honored as the co-winners of the Catoosa County Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year award as the duo helped lead the Lady Generals to the Class 4A Elite Eight.
It’s the second straight year that Boley has shared the award. She booted in 28 goals and dished out 12 assists as a sophomore to share the award with then-senior Brianna Smotherman. This year, she led the new-look Lady Generals with 20 goals and was third on the team with four assists. Boley totaled 65 shots this spring with 44 going on net.
“It’s very exciting to (win this award) again and I’m glad to share it with Lexi,” Boley said. “We couldn’t have made it as far as we did without her. It was just awesome to make it all the way to the Elite Eight, since we hadn’t been there since 2013. We have a lot of support from everyone and our coaches were amazing.”
“I couldn’t have done it without the entire team because I had help from everyone in the back,” she continued. “I even had an assist from Lexi, off of one of her punts, and that’s never happened before. Everyone was just always trying to get me the ball and work with me and there’s no way I could have done it without them.”
Boley said she was looking forward to her senior year after the team raised the bar this past season.
“We have set the standard pretty high because we really didn’t think we could make it as far as we did this year,” she added. “So next year, we’re going to strive to do the same. We’re losing some great seniors, but we’ve got some other good players coming back and some good players coming up and I think the ones in my grade will step it up too.”
While Boley was knocking them in the back of the net, Besh was doing her best to keep them out of the onion bag, something she did way more times than not.
In 17 total matches, Besh allowed just 17 goals, while making 130 total saves.
“I really didn’t know (the award) was coming, but I’m glad I get to share it with someone who’s going to be here next year who can keep the team going strong,” she said.
Besh helped Heritage record 10 shutouts this past season, including a huge 1-0 region victory over Northwest Whitfield and two in playoff victories over White County (1-0) and Oconee County (2-0). Among her many stops on the season was a diving save on a penalty kick early in the second half of the Round 2 win over Oconee to help preserve the victory.
Besh said she tries to stay within herself on the field and let the action come to her.
“During the game, I honestly just kind of zone out,” she added. “I just get into the game and I really don’t even think about it. It kind of comes naturally.”
Like Boley, Besh also gave credit to her teammates.
“I’ve been playing since I was little at a pretty highly competitive level,” she explained. “I knew this year would be difficult, but I also knew I had a team that would support me and get me through it. If it wasn’t for them, this year wouldn’t have turned out the way it did.”
Besh is planning on attending Dalton State College and said she may try and play soccer for the Roadrunners.