The 2019 high school track season was an extremely successful one for Catoosa County boys.
A large number of athletes performed well all season long and stepped up even more in the postseason with wins and high podium finishes in just about every single event on the docket.
Which made selecting this year’s Catoosa County Boys’ Track Athlete of the Year perhaps the toughest choice ever...so tough in fact that choosing just one winner wasn’t enough.
This year, a pair of graduating seniors share the award. It is the first Catoosa County Boys’ Track Athlete of the Year award for Ringgold’s Jared Dunn, while Heritage’s Wes Lozano is back for a second straight year after earning a share of the award in 2018.
Dunn said it was nice to win at least a share of the award, especially since he had to overcome an early-season setback.
“It feels pretty good,” said Dunn, who missed time with a broken thumb. “It felt good to go out there and do what I love and be around really great people.”
Dunn opened the season with second-place finishes in the 110 and 300 hurdles, along with a third-place showing in the high jump in a meet at Calhoun and he would place fifth at the Mohawk Invitational at Gordon Central shortly thereafter.
But once finally healthy, he picked up the pace in the postseason. Dunn went on to win the 110 hurdles at the Region 6-AAA meet, adding a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles and taking third in the high jump.
“Practice (after the injury) was tough because I hadn’t done it in so long, but once I got it back into the flow of everything, everything went smooth,” he explained. “(It was) like I never left.”
He would go on to sectionals in Atlanta where he qualified for state in the high jump and punched his ticket with third-place finishes in both hurdle events, making him the lone boys’ track athlete in Catoosa County to qualify for state in three different events.
Then at the Class 3A state meet in Albany, he placed 14th in the high jump (5-8), 10th in the 300 hurdles (41.61) and took home a very respectable fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.08), setting season-bests in all three events.
“It was tough (competing in three events at state), but it was good,” he said. “The 300 hurdles was definitely the toughest event just because of the endurance. It’s a full-out sprint, plus you have to go over obstacles while you’re doing it. It’s tough, but it’s still really fun.
“I’m just thankful for the coaches I had and how much they pushed me because if it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I could have done it.”
Dunn, who was also a football standout for the Tigers, said he doesn’t plan to play any sports in college, but will take away fond memories of his time as a Ringgold athlete.
“I’ll miss my teammates and all my friends and just going out there and competing with them,” he said. “If I didn’t have them out there with me, I don’t think I would have enjoyed it as much.”
The soft-spoken Lozano concluded his final season on the track by helping lead the Generals in the 400, the pole vault and the 4x400 relay and the veteran leader was instrumental in helping Heritage to back-to-back Region 6-AAAA championships the last two seasons.
“It feels awesome,” Lozano said about sharing the award once more. “The work has paid off for sure.”
After some early-season success, he showed out at a meet at Gordon Lee by winning the pole vault, the 400 and running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team. He also smashed his own Heritage school-record in the pole vault by clearing 13-feet, a half-foot more than his previous record of 12-6, set at state a year ago.
A few weeks later at the Region 6-AAAA meet in Dalton, Lozano had another day in the sun as he won the pole vault (12-6) and helped the Generals win the 4x400 (3:38). He also took second in the 400 (53.40). It was Lozano’s second straight region pole vault crown.
While his time against a strong field in the 400 the following week was not enough to qualify for state, he did finish second in the pole vault at sectionals. The Generals also failed to qualify for state in the 4x400, although they did set a new record in the process.
Lozano then capped his year in Albany by clearing 12-6 in the pole vault to finish third in Class 4A after placing seventh at state in 2018.
“Overall, I had kind of an up-and-down year with shin splints and a back injury,” he explained. “But I just came out and did what I knew how to do.”
Lozano, who also played football at Heritage, will focus solely on track for the next few years as he is headed to Cincinnati Christian University, an NAIA school in Ohio. He plans to compete in the 400, the 800 and in the pole vault for the Eagles.
“I’ll miss the team aspect of running track here at Heritage,” he added. “But I’ll be heading to Cincinnati Christian and I’m excited about it.”