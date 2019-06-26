The 2019 Catoosa County Boys' Soccer Player of the Year

While victories were tough to come by at times for the Heritage Generals soccer team in 2019, anyone who watched the Navy-and-Red play this past season had to come away impressed with just how hard the Generals played all season long, no matter the final score.
And one of those leading the effort was junior Josh Cook, who today is being recognized for his accomplishments as the Catoosa County Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.
“I’m very honored,” said Cook, who has been playing the sport since the age of six. “I really have to thank my team. They really supported me and helped me get this award.”
Cook led the Generals in both goals (10) and assists (4) this past spring as Heritage battled tooth-and-nail against a very difficult schedule. That brutal slate included matches against the likes of 2018 Class 4A state champion Northwest Whitfield, 2019 Class 4A state semifinalist Southeast Whitfield, Class 3A state playoff participants North Murray and Murray County, Class 4A state playoff participant Cartersville, Class 7A state quarterfinalist North Paulding and Class 6A state champion Dalton, who began and ended its season as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation by USA Today.
Each time out, Cook drew plenty of defensive pressure from opposing teams, who were keenly aware of his goal-scoring abilities. However, he gave credit to his coaches and teammates for helping to keep him calm on the field.
“Going out there, you feel the pressure,” he stated. “But in the locker room, I think the coaches and the team really helped. That support from them really helped me stay cool.”
With another season still to go at Heritage, Cook said he hopes the team can continue to grow and improve as the Generals will be looking to snap a rare two-year state playoff drought.
“Coach (Andy) Wishart has really helped us this year and we’ve improved a lot (from) the beginning to the end of the season,” he added. “We have a lot of upcoming freshmen who can help keep it going and help us get better next season.”
Cook also has an eye toward the future as he hopes to continue his playing career at the next level.
“I’ve gone to a few camps and I’ve been in contact with few college coaches,” he explained. “Nothing is decided or final yet, but we’ll see what the future holds.”