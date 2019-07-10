These past four years have seen Macey Gregg put her name in the LFO record books time and time again, leaving a legacy for future generations of Lady Warriors to try and follow.
Today, the future North Georgia Nighthawk basketball player caps her storied prep career with one final award as the 2018-2019 Catoosa County Girls’ Athlete of the Year.
It marks the second straight year that Gregg has earned the title.
“It’s an honor,” Gregg said. “This is something I’ve really worked for all four years.”
Gregg held court in three different sports in her senior year, starting in the fall when she turned in her best-ever volleyball season to earn county Player of the Year honors in that sport.
After a big junior season, she kicked it up another notch in her final season with the Red-and-White. Gregg led all of Catoosa County with 358 kills, while her 92 aces and 63 blocks were both second-best in the county. She also helped out with 166 digs and 44 total assists and got LFO back to the Class 3A state tournament in what could have been considered a rebuilding year for the program.
Over the past two seasons, Gregg racked up over 600 total kills, served up more than 150 aces, blocked over 130 shots, had over 250 digs and recorded more than 120 assists. She was named to the All-Region team for three straight years in the sport.
“Volleyball’s not really my thing, but I just want to win, so it was easy for me to just get out there and be competitive,” she said. “That’s what really drove me to try to be the best.”
With virtually no break, Gregg made the transition to the basketball court to follow up on a junior campaign that saw her earn a share of the county Player of the Year award in her favorite sport.
She turned in another all-star season by averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.4 steals a game in her final season to earn first team All-Region status. She was named to the Catoosa-Walker Dream Team first team and she was also an All-State honorable mention selection by the Georgia prep basketball website Sandysspiel.com.
The three-time All-Region basketball selection also realized her goal of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, closing out her prep career with 1,622 points, while also collecting 449 rebounds, 167 assists, 236 steals and 64 blocked shots along the way.
“It was a really fun season,” she said, adding that a big win over North Murray for the subregion title as a junior would stick out as her favorite memory. “It may have not have turned out to be the type of season we all wanted it to be, but it was a good last season for me. There were a lot of fun memories and that’s really the best part of it.”
With her future plans already secure, Gregg decided to take a small break from offseason basketball to pursue a new interest — tennis.
“I actually won quite a few games,” she laughed. “I really didn’t have a clue as to what I was doing, but I went out there and hit the ball over the net. I wanted to play my sophomore year, but I decided I should stick to playing AAU (basketball) because I hadn’t committed yet.
“This year, I didn’t play (AAU) ball or anything, so I just decided just to go out there, give it a shot and hit it.”
Gregg has already arrived in Dahlonega to begin offseason work with her new teammates and, to no one’s surprise, she has already set big goals for herself and for her team for the next four years.
“I’m definitely looking forward to winning some championships (in college),”she explained. “(North Georgia) has won three Peach Belt Conference championships, so it’s going to be a fun environment to walk into. They went to the (national) Elite Eight (last season) and I’ve already told my teammates that I plan on being a Division II national champion.”
But no matter where college ball takes her, Gregg knows her roots are at LFO, the place where she got to make her childhood dreams come true.
“I’ll definitely miss my teammates and the chemistry here,” she continued. “Not only (the chemistry) that my teams had, but the chemistry we had throughout the whole school. We had a lot of support and we built a lot of relationships and memories.
“It’s kind of surreal because, since I was a little girl, my goal has been to be the all-time leading scorer and win some type of championship, which we did. It’s super cool that I got to live out all these dreams I had planned for my life.”