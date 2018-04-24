The Golden Lions of St. Pius X came to Heritage High School on Tuesday as the prohibitive favorite in their second round Class 4A girls' state tennis tournament matchup, having finished as state runner-up a year ago.
St. Pius did advance with a 3-0 win over the Lady Generals, but not without having to earn it.
The Lady Generals went down swinging in all three matches before seeing their season finally come to a close with a program-best 13-2 overall record. Their only other loss this season was an early-season 3-2 set back to Calhoun, who just happened to be last year's state runner-up in Class 3A.
"The match turned out to be closer than I thought it would be," head coach Jeff Green said. "I was really concerned all week knowing how good St. Pius normally is. They were runner-up in the state last year and they were still pretty solid, but I think I sold our girls a little bit short. We played right with them in most of the matches and, despite the score, Emma (Lokey) played really well. She just didn't win those last strokes."
Mary Fredericks' won the first point for the Golden Lions at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Lokey in a match that was much closer than the score indicated as there were several long rallies on a number of points in both sets.
The No. 1 doubles match would finish up next as the team of Erin Collins and Margherita Ceccagnoli got a tussle from Erin Hulsey and Katelyn Burns before claiming a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
The match would end after the No. 1 singles battle between Stephanie Cozine and Caroline Horsley. Cozine won the first set, 6-1, but had to rally to prevent a third set as she came back to clinch the match with a 7-5 victory in the second set.
Heritage's No. 3 singles player Maleah McAlister won her first set against Corinna Altrey, 6-4, when play was halted. The Lady Generals' No. 2 doubles team of Bailey Christol and Morgan Phillips were midway through their first set when play was stopped.
Green called it "an incredible year" for his team and credited his seniors for "helping put Heritage girls' tennis on the map", especially over the past two seasons.
"They've just been leaders, on and off the court, and it's made it easy for me," he said. 'I'm a basketball coach, so when I finally got out here, they had already been out here hitting for a month. It's just a testament to how hard they have worked and I'm proud of the season we had.
"We'll have our work cut out for us next year because we're losing some really good players, but we were able to get others some experience this year, even in the state tournament."