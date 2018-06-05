TENNIS: The 2018 Walker County Boys' Tennis Player of the Year

The LaFayette boys’ tennis team has played in the Class 4A state tournament for the past three seasons.
Not coincidentally, Jarrod Sitton is the only varsity player that has been a part of all three of those teams.
Sitton, who played No. 3 singles as a freshman and as a sophomore, made the jump to the No. 1 singles slot as a junior and has been a mainstay for the Ramblers ever since.
His 36-27 career mark includes a 21-11 record over the past two seasons against very tough competition. And today, the senior is being honored as the 2018 Walker County Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year.
“It’s an honor,” Sitton said. “I wasn’t really expecting it. I just tried to play my hardest. I wasn’t trying to shoot for any type of award like this, but I’m honored that I got it. I had a successful season. I had a positive record and I feel like I improved and did as much as I could for the team.”
Sitton said there was a difference playing No. 1 singles as a senior compared to playing it as a junior.
“There’s a little more leeway from the team when you’re playing No. 1 as a junior,” he explained. “But there’s definitely more pressure being a senior. You’re supposed to know what you’re doing by then.”
Perhaps Sitton’s biggest moment came in the Region 6-AAAA tournament in Dalton when he pulled out a three-set victory against Southeast Whitfield to break a 2-2 tie and send the Ramblers to the state tournament.
“When he started as a freshmen, he told me back then that he was going to be my No. 1 singles player,” head coach Clint Harrison recalled. “Not only did he fulfill that, but he also won a lot for us at No. 1 singles.”
Sitton plans to attend Dalton State in the fall and said he would like to continue to play tennis in some capacity.