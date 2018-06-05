TENNIS: The 2018 Catoosa County Girls' Tennis Players of the Year

In the end, there was just no way to separate them.
Heritage High School has seen its girls’ tennis team put itself squarely on the state map the past two seasons, thanks to an Elite Eight run in 2017 and a Sweet 16 appearance this spring and today, the starters from this year’s squad jointly share the 2018 Catoosa County Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year award.
“I was trying to figure out the awards for our (tennis) banquet and it was really tough,” said head coach Jeff Green. “Their records were all great and they were so close and everything. We’re just really proud of them all. To have them all share this award is awesome and it really just shows what they’ve done.”
The three singles players and the two doubles teams for the Lady Generals combined to go 55-11 in matches this season, including an 8-0 run in the Region 6-AAAA tournament, which they won with relative ease.
“It feels really good to share this award with the rest of my team,” said senior No. 1 singles player Caroline Horsley (11-3 overall). “We’ve been together since the beginning and to have this award given to us means a lot. I know I worked really hard for this and I know the rest of the girls did too, so I’m really proud of all of us.”
Horsley said her top memory from this past season was her Senior Night match against Pickens.
“It was definitely a battle,” she recalled. “To come back and win it for the team and have that win for the match was a really cool thing to get to do.”
“It feels awesome to be a part of this great team,” said senior and No. 2 singles player Emma Lokey (11-2). “We came really far pretty unexpectedly and we really made a mark for Heritage girls’ tennis. I just can’t wait to see what the future teams have in store. My favorite memory is probably just hanging out with the team and getting to spend so much extra time with them throughout the season.”
Junior Maleah McAlister (11-1), the No. 3 singles player, said it felt great to split the honor with her teammates.
“We had a really hard-working season and we’ve all pushed ourselves,” she said. “We’re really proud of how far we have all come.”
She cited a tiebreaker win in her match against state power Calhoun as her top memory.
Seniors Katelyn Burns and Erin Husley turned in a 10-4 season as the squad’s No. 1 doubles team.
“I feel honored to be able to (share the award),” explained Burns, who added that bonding on bus rides and hanging out with her teammates would always stay with her. “We worked really hard and I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot of stuff throughout the season.”
“We just worked so hard this season,” Husley said. “We tried to achieve all of our goals and accomplishments, so to get this award is really special. Katelyn and I have been friends since the eighth grade, so we’ve been pretty close and it was great to be able to play our last season together as seniors. We just have great chemistry. We know each other really well and we just work well as a team.”
The final two starters were both freshmen, but Morgan Phillips and Bailey Christol immediately stepped up for the team and never missed a beat, going 12-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Phillips called winning a share of the award as a freshman “a really great accomplishment”.
“I never thought I would be in this spot, especially as a freshman,” she said. “Coming into your first year of high school (tennis) and then being a starter and then getting this award, is crazy, but it’s cool.”
She said that playing as a rookie on what was already an established team was a strange feeling.
“At first it was kind of weird because they did so well last year and we didn’t know how we would be able to fit in,” she added. “But once we got to know them, they were all really welcoming.”
“I knew coming in that I was going to be on the tennis team and that I was going to have fun at practice, but I really didn’t think we’d be playing all that much or at all, really,” Christol added. “To be able to get to play as much as we did and then win this award is really exciting.”
Christol also cited the chemistry formed between her and her doubles partner as a big factor in their success.
“We’ve gotten a lot closer this year and I think that’s one of the reasons we did so well,” she continued. “We can be mad at each other sometimes, but we can still bring each other up at the same time and that’s really important, especially when you’re playing doubles. You have to rely on your partner and you have to be able to pick them up when they need it.”
Green said the entire squad has enjoyed a solid bond.
“They really pull for each other,” he said. “They get each other fired up in practice and in the matches and that just comes from playing together for so long. It’s been pretty easy for us as coaches.
“You just throw that lineup out there and let them play and they win a lot. I just love the way they all came together and played well. It was a great year.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do next year since I’m going to lose some of them, but they’re a really good group of girls and that’s what makes this that much more special.”