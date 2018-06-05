TENNIS: The 2018 Catoosa County Boys' Tennis Players of the Year

Ringgold High School seniors Seth Pittman and Collin Cook first became friends in the fifth grade, forming a bond that continues to strengthen to this day.
That bond has served them well over the years, but most notably on the tennis court.
Three years ago, they were paired up as a doubles team and the rest, as they say, is history.
A stellar final season for the Blue-and-White officially closes today as the longtime buddies share the Catoosa County Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year award for the 2018 season.
“We’ve always had a natural bond, but when we play tennis, it just kind of explodes a little,” Cook explained. “It’s almost like a telepathic thing. I know where (Seth) is going to be and he knows where I’m going to be without even thinking about it. It’s kind of fun to watch. Plus, we like to bring some personality to the tennis team.”
“Our sophomore year was his first year playing (tennis) and my second year,” Pittman recalled. “But even from the start, we just really worked together. We just knew where each other was going before we did it. This year was pretty fun. We had more competition this year than we’ve had in the previous years, but that what makes it more fun.”
The Tiger duo handled the challenges, going 12-4 in the No. 1 doubles spot to help Ringgold pull off a couple of big upsets in the Region 6-AAA tournament and send the team to the state tournament.
They both referenced an extremely grueling, nearly three-hour match against North Murray in the region tournament as one of their favorite memories of the year.
“Oh my gosh, it was awesome,” Cook said. “Not just for the fact that we made it to state, but the fact that we got to knock them down a seed. Everybody was watching and the rest of our team stormed the court after we won. It was a big win and it was fun.”
Although their time as doubles partners at Ringgold High has come to an end, both said they saw to reason to end the partnership. Both will be attending UTC in the fall and are considering playing club tennis at the school.
“I think Collin is getting an apartment, so I’m sure I’ll be hanging out over there a lot,” Pittman added. “We definitely want to further the friendship after high school and play some more tennis.”