The Heritage Lady Generals put up a fight on Monday afternoon, but the Lady Grangers from LaGrange High School were ultimately too much to overcome as they beat Heritage, 3-0, in the Sweet 16 round of the Class 4A state tennis playoffs at Lakeshore Park in Dalton.
Wone Mi Oh beat Maleah McAlister at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2, while LaGrange swept the doubles matches to complete the victory. Lizzie Wilkerson and Sydney Edelson beat Autumn Viars and Anna Grace Skinner at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-0, while the team of Kaylee Key and Ella Eiland beat Kaylee Bright and Kortney McKenzie, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles.
Annie Pauley had the lead on Heritage's Morgan Phillips, 6-3, 5-3, when their No. 2 singles match was halted. LaGrange was also winning the No. 3 singles match as Louise Dodson took the first set against Bailey Christol, 7-6 (8). The second set was tied 1-1 when play was stopped.
"I'm super proud of these girls," head coach Jeff Green said. "Region champs, a berth in the Sweet 16 and they really made (LaGrange) work. We didn't give them anything.
"We are looking forward to next year, but we will be losing two awesome seniors in Maleah (McAlister) and Kaylee (Bright). I think Maleah only lost two matches in her career at Heritage. All of these players played their hearts out today in the heat and against a tough opponent. I hate that it's over for them, but I loved the way they fought today."