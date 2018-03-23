The Ringgold boys lost a pair of tough 3-2 decisions to Dalton and Sonoraville on Tuesday and Thursday.
Drew Anderson had a big win at No. 1 singles against Dalton, while the No. 1 doubles team of Collin Cook and Seth Pittman continued their solid season with a win. Cook and Pittman won again versus the Phoenix, while Edward Cho won at No. 2 singles against Sonoraville.
The Lady Tigers dropped a 5-0 decision to traditional power Dalton and fell 4-1 to Sonoraville. The lone point against the Lady Phoenix was scored by the team of Sydney Pittman and Rachel Akers.
Ringgold will entertain Coahulla Creek in a make-up match today (Friday).
LFO also played on Thursday, but both the Warriors and Lady Warriors suffered 5-0 losses to Murray County.